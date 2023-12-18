Dr Valerie Sawyer donates 150,000 cedis to support Greater Accra women’s wing

NDC Women’s Wing in the Greater Accra Region is gearing up enthusiastically to play a pivotal role in ensuring a resounding victory in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

To propel this commitment forward, the NDC in the Greater Accra Region, under the astute leadership of Felicia Mekpoi Bortey, orchestrated a highly informative workshop held at the Majorie Y Hotel in Tema on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

This workshop was exclusively curated for the constituency women organizers and their deputies, intending to fortify them with indispensable campaign strategies indispensable for triumph in the impending 2024 elections.

Integral to this programme was the inauguration of the Greater Accra Women’s Wing working committee, signifying a concerted effort to streamline operations and strengthen the organizational structure.

The workshop hosted a cadre of esteemed resource persons, prominently featuring Dr. Peter Otokunor and other seasoned experts who meticulously guided the constituency women organizers through an array of comprehensive political party mobilization strategies and campaign tactics, aimed at honing their skills for the imminent electoral contest.

Distinguished luminaries, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the eminent 2020 running mate for John Dramani Mahama, and Dr. Valerie Sawyer, the revered former Deputy Chief of Staff in the John Dramani Mahama administration, graced the event as guest speakers.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang impassionedly encouraged the women organizers to dedicate themselves fervently to secure victory for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama in the pivotal 2024 elections. She articulated that the most assured pathway to alleviate the current challenges facing Ghanaians is by electing John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Valerie Sawyer, in her eloquent address, rallied the women organizers to foster unity and persistently labor towards the triumph of the NDC and the success of their respective parliamentary candidates across the diverse constituencies.

Dr Valerie Sawyer concluded her inspiring speech by extending heartfelt Christmas and New Year wishes to each constituency woman organizer and deputy from the 34 constituencies, generously providing financial support totaling over a Hundred and Fifty thousand cedis alongside other forms of assistance to the Women’s Wing.

In a show of gratitude and appreciation, the Greater Accra Women’s Wing echoed chants lauding Valerie’s support, resonating with “Greater Accra for Valerie” and “Maa Valerie for Greater Accra.”

The event was graced by esteemed personalities such as Helga Boadi, the former CEO of YES, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo Favour Delphina Jones, Abigail Elorm, the Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, and several other distinguished figures.