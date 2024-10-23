Deployment of military was on speaker’s request – GAF

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has clarified that the deployment of the military to the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was formally requested by the Speaker of Parliament.

The Ghana Armed Forces, announced this in a press release dated October 22, 2024, signed by E. Aggrey-Quashie, Brigadier General, who is the director of public relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

They indicated that on Monday October 21, 2024, the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, through the Clerk of Parliament, formally requested security assistance from GAF for routine Canine and Bomb Sweeps of the Chamber.

This standard procedure is conducted on the first sitting day of the week, typically Tuesdays, whenever Members of Parliament, convene outside the traditional Parliament House.

The Armed Forces noted with concerns, the circulation of media reports suggesting that military personnel have been deployed to the Grand Arena to interfere with parliamentary proceedings.

GAF emphatically stated that those reports are false and should be treated with the utmost contempt.

GAF affirmed that such misinformation among other things tarnishes their reputation as it is essential to clarify that GAF personnel were not present at the Grand Arena to interfere with Parliamentary proceedings.

“Their role was exclusively to conduct these routine sweeps to ensure the safety and security of the facility by checking for any explosive devices or harmful substances”. The Armed forces said

GAF remains committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens and will always undertake assignments which aims at ensuring the security and safety of all and sundry.

GAF further urged the media outlets to refrain from disseminating false information and to report responsibly on matters of public interest.