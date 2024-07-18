Danny List captures title at California State Open golf tournament

Danny List was not sure when he would be making his next start after winning a Bo Tour golf event earlier this month at Soboba Springs Country Club.



When a fellow competitor told him that the Desmond Muirhead and Cary Bickler designed course was hosting this week’s California State Open, the entry deadline had already passed.

However, List was granted an exemption into the field.



And List took advantage, using a front-nine 31 on Thursday to overcome a two-shot deficit and win the tournament with an overall score of 21 under par. List fired rounds of 66, 67, 68 and 66 (267) en route to winning the championship.



Joe Fryer had the lead after three rounds, but three birdies and a bogey in his opening six holes Thursday were not enough to keep hold of it as List made three birdies and an eagle in that stretch to take a one-shot lead.

List did not have a putt of longer than 10 feet, as he hit five of his first six greens in regulation.

“It was a hot start for sure, but I knew that these guys would not make it easy and they made me earn it down the stretch,” List said.



“To see my name on that trophy with some of the game’s biggest names is a surreal feeling and such a big confidence boost going forward after recovering from a stress fracture to my spine just eight months ago.”



His mother, Angela List has reacted to her son’s success, expressing great delight.

Ms List, a successful entrepreneur and sports enthusiast said she feels proud as a mother, stating that sooner than later, Danny would earn world recognition.

“I am very excited and proud of him as a mother.



Danny has a lot of potential and he will reach far to earn world recognition soon” Angela told a local media in Ghana.



After Fryer’s bogey at the seventh hole, List turned with a two-shot lead and added another stroke to it after sticking a wedge to tap in distance at No. 10, setting up his fourth birdie of the day List played the next seven holes in 1-over par with a bogey on the short par-4 13th but saw his lead vanish after Fryer made back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 to pull even.



Brett Bennett also made a late charge with three birdies in the last four holes, draining a 30-foot birdie putt at 16, but Bennett came up two shots short.

Fryer had one last opportunity to force a playoff on the 18th hole but missed the green long and lipped out a birdie putt to force extra holes.



List reached the final green in two shots from just under 200 yards and two-putted on 18 for his winning birdie.



“As Joe’s ball was rolling on 18, I was ready to go back out and stunned when that putt didn’t fall,” List added.



List earned $10,000 for the win, while San Diego State senior Jack Townsend won low amateur honours with a four-day total of -15 (273).



“It’s a great feeling to come out here, put my game up against these guys and not only come out with the low amateur honours but a top-10 finish,” Townsend said.



Great Oak graduate Jose Pelayo shot a final round 64 and was the top finishing local in third place at 17 under par. Murrieta’s Harrison Kingsley along with Temecula Creek Inn PGA professional Steve Saunders, and Corona’s Connor Nolan all made the cut, earning top 25 finishes for the week.



Temecula’s Nathan Sampson also made the cut but finished tied for 45th after a closing 78.

Source: The Press-Enterprise