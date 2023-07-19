Citi TV national swimming championship: Marlins claim top honours with 63 medals

Citi TV’s National Swimming Championship ended on a high as young swimmers exhibited superior skill in the pool in a thrilling competition that lasted almost 10 hours.

At the end of the competition, Marlins emerged as the overall winners, sweeping a total of 63 medals which comprised 34 gold medals, 19 silver and 10 bronze in both the male and female categories.

Legon Sharks came second with 41 medals and Torpedo Swimming Club grabbed 16 medals in all.

In all over 170 swimmers from a number of clubs, including GH Aquatic Masters, GH Dolphins, Tema Seals and Torpedo’s graced the occasion to make it a successful one.

Speaking at the end of the competition, the President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Delphina Quaye expressed gratitude to Citi TV/Citi FM for collaborating with them to give the swimmers the chance to compete at the highest level.

We’ve been looking for sponsorship for year’s we’ve never been able to get anything like this so for us at GSA this is the best news when Citi said they wanted to host a competition for us. We hope it continues “she said.

“Swimming has a very high potential to grow from where we took off from and what we are seeing now there is big potential” she added

The head of sports at Citi TV/FM, Benjamin Nketsia stated that the reason behind this event was to throw light on swimming as one of the most organised sporting disciplines in the country and also help promote it.

“We have been encouraged and impressed by the quality of swimming talent on display especially since a good chunk of them are between the age range of 10 to 14,” Mr Nketsia said.





“The Swimming Community here in Ghana is a very organized one and that played a huge role in the success of the competition.

The maiden edition of the National Swimming Championship was held at the Burma Camp Sports Complex on Sunday, July 16, 2023.