Change of command, farewell dinner and visit to the presidency

Following a successful completion of his tour of duty, the Force Commander (FC) ECOMIG, Col OA Kane handed over command to his successor Col Boubacar Toure in a colorful Change of Command parade held at the Forecourt of the Force Headquarters at Bakau on Wednesday 10 January 2024. The parade symbolized the end of Col OA Kane’s tenure as FC and the beginning of Col Boubacar Toure’s era as FC ECOMIG. The parade also provided an opportunity for Col OA Kane to bid farewell to troops and personnel as well as Gambia after a one-year tour of duty in ECOMIG.

In her speech, the Head of Mission commended Col OA Kane for his selfless and dedicated service to ECOMIG, The Gambia and ECOWAS. She appreciated his efforts for consolidating on the gains made by the Mission and wished him well in his career and future endeavors. Equally, she welcomed Col B Toure to the mission and noted that much is expected from him, among others.

Sequel to the change of command, the Mission Headquarters hosted the immediate past Force Commander (FC), Col Ousmane Aly Kane, to a farewell dinner at the Villa Roula Restaurant Fajara on Thursday 11 January 2024. The Guest of Honour for the occasion was HE Miatta Lily French. The purpose of the dinner was to appreciate, honour and bid farewell to Col OA Kane for his service to ECOMIG as well as welcome Col Boubacar Toure into the Mission. It also provided an opportunity to interact and socialize with ECOMIG personnel in a relaxed and more conducive atmosphere outside the work-place environment.

In her remarks, the Head of Mission thanked Col OA Kane for his selfless service throughout his tour of duty in ECOMIG. She wished him well in his career back in Senegal.

To crown it all, an ECOMIG delegation led by the Head of Mission, HE Miatta Lily French, paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of The Gambia, HE Adama Barrow, at the State House in Banjul on Friday 12 January 2024. The essence of the visit was to formally inform the President of the end of the tour of duty of Col OA Kane and to introduce Col B Toure as the new ECOMIG FC.

In her remarks, HE Miatta Lily French thanked the Government for the reception and reiterated ECOWAS and ECOMIG’s commitment to absolute peace, law and order in The Gambia. She said she was also hopeful that the new FC would deliver on his mission mandate, continuing from where Col Kane left off.

Also present at the meeting were the Senegalese Ambassador to the Gambia, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Ministers of Defence and Interior, the Programme Manager at the Mission HQ, senior military officers, CONTINCOs, ECOMIG staff officers among others.