Celebrating Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman’s Honorary Doctorate in letters

It is with great pleasure and admiration that we announce the well- deserved recognition bestowed upon Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, who has been awarded the honourary degree of Doctor of Letters (Hon. D. Litt), by the esteemed American Heritage University in the United States of America.

This prestigious honour acknowledges Dr Hackman’s exceptional advocacy for the rights and well-being of persons with disability; his unwavering support for the community and his ground breaking initiatives in Ghana.

The honourary Doctor of Letters degree highlights Dr Hackman’s remarkable contributions to improving the lives of persons with disability. His relentless dedication and tireless efforts have paved the way for significant positive change, ensuring that persons with disability are given the respect, opportunities and support they deserve.

One of Dr Hackman’s most notable accomplishments is his creation of the groundbreaking Helping Hand TV Show, the first ever programme in Ghana dedicated solely to showcasing the abilities and talents of persons with disability.

Through this show, Dr Hackman has effectively shattered stereotypes and promoted inclusivity by demonstrating that disability does not define a person’s worth or potential. The Helping Hand TV Show has become a powerful platform for raising awareness, inspiring others and fostering a more inclusive society.

He has also instituted the annual Ability Praise Concert (A.P.C.), which is an entertainment platform where persons with disability are given the opportunity to showcase their talents in the area of arts and entertainment.

Another of his initiatives, is the launch of the prestigious C.H.I.L. Awards, an award scheme to honour individuals who have contributed significantly towards the course of persons with disabilities.

Beyond his disability advocacy work, Dr Hackman’s impact extends to his role as the Chief Executive Officer of DV Unlimited Company Limited.

DV Unlimited Company Limited is a manufacturing company into the production of home care and personal care products under the brand name DV Kliners.

This innovative organization utilizes its proceeds to provide invaluable support and resources to persons with disability.

Through his leadership, Dr Hackman has exemplified the transformative power of social entrepreneurship, harnessing business to address social challenges and uplift those in need.

Dr Hackman’s dedication to the disability community goes far beyond advocacy and support. He has also been instrumental in providing funding for various disability-related projects and initiatives, ensuring that resources are available to address the unique needs of individuals with disability. His commitment to giving financial support has made a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals, improving accessibility, promoting education and enhancing overall well-being.

The awarding of the honourary Doctor of Letters Degree to Dr Charles Cofie Hackman serves as a testament to his relentless efforts and outstanding achievements in the realm of disability advocacy and support.

It is a recognition of his transformative impact on society and his unwavering commitment to empowering persons with disability to live a fulfilling and meaningful lives.

As a community, we are immensely proud of Dr Hackman’s accomplishments and the international recognition he has received.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to him on this well-deserved honour and we express our gratitude for his tireless advocacy, unwavering support and life-touching initiatives that have had a profound impact on the lives of persons with disability and even those without disability.

Dr Charles Cofie Hackman’s extraordinary commitment to championing the rights and well-being of persons with disability continues to inspire us all. We eagerly anticipate the future endeavours of this remarkable individual and are confident that he will continue to make significant contributions towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Once again, congratulations, Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, on this outstanding achievement and that God bless you for your consistent dedication to empowering persons with disability.