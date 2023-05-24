Major 3Politics

Builsa South MP eases Water shortage in Constituency

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Builsa South Member of Parliament (MP), has gone to the rescue of his constituents by providing them with some 10 boreholes to supply water to some communities in the Constituency.

Increased population, has led to upsurge in the demand for portable drinking water, this situation predates the MPs election and is very appalling and disquieting.

It was revealed that this disturbing situation is as a result of either lack of a borehole or a malfunction borehole.

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, holds that water is the core of sustainable development and is very critical for socio-economic development, healthy ecosystem and human survival as it is said in the holy book.  

It is in this light, the peoples MP has provide ten (10) fresh boreholes in the following communities; Fumbisi Suik, Uwasi  Abaayeri, Fumbisi Baasa Tampusa, Kanjarga Lovogsa, Wiesi Goag and Gbedema Jagsa Guuta.

The rest were, Gbedema Garibeansa, Doninga Banyansa Gbedembilisi Nakpansah and Fumbisi Bachiesa.

It was executed through Zayoka Constructions Limited.

Additionally, he has repaired and maintained 72 malfunctioned existing boreholes in all communities in his Builsa South constituency.  

On this feat, the elated Dr Apaak, noted “this is not rocket science but a total commitment to serving the people as a servant leader”.

He added “the ineptness of our opponents and their parochial quest to spew and fabricate what is not even there will continue to hang the shame like an albatross around their necks. Our indefatigable MP will continue to meliorate his people and carry them along in all sectors of life”.

