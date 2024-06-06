BREAKING NEWS: High Court Judge recuses Attorney-General in ambulance case due to professional misconduct

In an unprecedented legal development, the high court judge presiding over the high-profile ambulance case involving Ato Forson and Mr Richard Jakpa, has ordered Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, to withdraw from the trial.

This directive, follows allegations of professional and prosecutorial misconduct against the Attorney-General.

The court, however, declined jurisdiction to initiate an enquiry or declare a mistrial based on the misconduct allegations.

Instead, it advised Ato Forson to pursue any grievances through the General Legal Council if he deemed it necessary.

In a significant move, the court has admitted a contentious telephone recording between Mr Jakpa and the Attorney-General into evidence.

This decision came despite vehement objections from the Attorney-General, who argued that the recording was inadmissible.

This ruling marks the first instance in Ghana’s legal history where an Attorney-General has been directed to recuse himself from a trial due to misconduct allegations.

The decision highlights the judiciary’s commitment to upholding ethical standards within the legal process.

As the ruling on applications filed by Mr Jakpa continues to be read, the legal community and the public remain on high alert for further developments.

Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.