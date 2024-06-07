STC faces financial looming crisis amid allegations of mismanagement

The National Resistance Movement and United Revolutionary Front of Ghana, have raised concerns over alleged mismanagement at the state-owned transport company, Intercity State Transport Company (STC).

According to the groups, STC, is at risk of collapsing due to severe mismanagement by top officials of the company, which is facing a crisis as key sections of its yard, such as maintenance and repair areas, have been converted into offices and resting rooms for visitors. Additionally, some sections have been turned into storage spaces.

In a statement issued and signed by Moses Ntomba, on behalf of the National Resistance Movement and United Revolutionary Front of Ghana, noted that the company’s maintenance facilities at its yard have been repurposed into offices and storage spaces.

It noted that previously, STC operated two terminals, serving destinations such as Tamale, Bolgatanga, Bawku, Navrongo, Wa, and Wagadougo. They also catered to shorter-distance travelers heading to Kumasi, Takoradi, Sunyani, Cape Coast, Ho, among others.

The statement, added that now there is only one terminal, causing inconvenience for passengers who must purchase tickets for different destinations from the same ticket office.

Furthermore, it stated that many of the buses have tinted windows, making it impossible to see inside them from outside. This lack of transparency has raised suspicions regarding the fairness of ticket distribution and boarding procedures.

The statement claimed that while the groups were traveling on a monitoring programme, they were given tickets with numbers 33 and 34, while two later arriving members were assigned numbers 10 and 11.

It noted that during their journey, they discovered that some passengers did not undergo the necessary ticket checks before boarding. This raised concerns about favoritism and potential corruption within the company.

Furthermore, one passenger mentioned that government officials engaged in construction projects in Navrongo were benefiting from free travel on STC buses as well as reserved seats.

These revelations align with the workers’ claims that STC is facing serious issues, putting it at risk of suffering the same fate as Ghana Airways.

The National Resistance Movement and United Revolutionary Front of Ghana, also accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of being responsible for the destruction of Ghana Airways, and now potentially, STC.

The statement concluded that the situation at STC warrants urgent attention from relevant authorities to investigate and rectify the mismanagement and potential corruption within the company.

It added that failure to address these issues promptly, could lead to the collapse of yet another important state-owned enterprise, adversely impacting the transportation sector in Ghana.