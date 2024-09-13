Bawumia, Okoe Boye hack Mahama at La & Teshie

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, as a candidate lacking innovative ideas for Ghana’s development.

Addressing party supporters after visiting the La Traditional Council in Accra yesterday Thursday, Dr Bawumia, argued that a vote for the NPP, would lead to prosperity for all Ghanaians, contrasting it with what he described as Mahama’s uninspired leadership.

He specifically criticized Mahama’s policies, including the inclusion of nightclubs in a proposed 24-hour economy plan, questioning its relevance to Ghana’s economic growth.

Dr Bawumia, reiterated the NPP’s commitment to forward-thinking solutions that drive national progress.

“This election is about whether we are going into the future or going into the past. We want to go into the future.

The future is about jobs, it is about digital, it is about making sure we have prosperity in Ghana.

“Former President, has no ideas, he wants us to do ‘nkok) nkete’ and 24-hour disco. We want to move in a new direction. We want to make sure we can create jobs for our youth,” he noted.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku and Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, who is also seeking another bite at the seat after his 2020 defeat, has warned that voting for Mr Mahama and the NDC, would lead to the cancellation of nursing training allowances, as seen during Mahama’s previous tenure.

Dr Okoe Boye, made this claim during a campaign visit by Vice President Dr Bawumia to the LEKMA Nursing Training College.

Addressing the students, he urged them to support Dr Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

He assured the students that under Dr Bawumia’s leadership, their welfare as nursing students and future health professionals, would be prioritized, emphasizing the NPP’s commitment to improving their conditions.

“The only candidate who can assure you that even if the ‘allawa; delays it will come. The only candidate who will call the minister to prepare the allawa list is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Finally, nurses want to be posted right? When the other man was there, he said posting is not easy but under this NPP government, just recently, more than 50, 000 nurses have been given clearance.

“The other man said that he wants to reset Ghana. Do you have your phones here, when you do reset would you still have anything on your phone? Everything goes back to zero. Reset means allawa will be cancelled. Reset means if you are a nurse, you might end up working somewhere else.

“Now, if you upgrade your phone, you can only add better things to the phone. Dr Bawumia is for an upgrade, the other man is for a reset.

“Which one are we choosing, reset or upgrade? So, my beautiful and handsome student nurses, please don’t only swallow the good news, share it with siblings that the only man who is here to solve our problem is Dr Bawumia,” he stared.