Bawumia calls for unity at Ghana’s 68th Independence Day

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday used Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration to encourage citizens to embrace peace, unity, and economic progress, to build a stronger and more prosperous nation.

In a Facebook post on March 6, Dr Bawumia, reflected on the significance of the day and called for national solidarity in shaping the country’s future.

“I wish all Ghanaians a happy 68th Independence Day. It is my prayer that as citizens of Ghana, we shall continue to live in peace, unified for political and economic growth, and solidify our common heritage,” he stated.

Reaffirming this year’s celebration theme, “Reflect, Review, Reset,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for collective effort to foster national development.

“We are one people, one nation with a common destiny. May our future be filled with happiness, cohesion, and positive transformation,” he added.

Due to economic constraints, this year’s Independence Day celebration took a more modest approach. Unlike previous years, the main event was held at the Jubilee House instead of the Black Star Square.

The ceremony featured a Military Guard of Honour, cultural performances by schoolchildren, and a poetry recital by a senior high school student.

Ghana’s Independence Day serves as a reminder of the country’s hard-fought freedom from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.

