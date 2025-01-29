Barker-Vormawor vows to prove bribery allegations against MPs today

Activist and lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has expressed readiness to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee today, January 29, 2025, to substantiate his allegations that the committee demanded money from ministerial nominees in exchange for approval.

This, follows a summons by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Mr Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer appears before it, following allegations of bribery levelled against committee members.

The claims, which have stirred significant public interest, were made ahead of the vetting session for Defence Minister-designate, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, held yesterday, Tuesday, January 28.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Barker-Vormawor stated, “I look forward to appearing before the committee tomorrow,” as he prepares to face the committee on Wednesday, January 29.

Chairman of the Appointments Committee and 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, strongly rejected the accusations, calling them unfounded and damaging to the integrity of the parliamentary vetting process.

In response, Mr Ahiafor, instructed the Clerk of the Committee to formally invite Barker-Vormawor to appear before the committee and provide evidence to support his allegations during a session today, Wednesday, January 29.

“I, Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of the Committee and 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and the committee members do not demand money from nominees before vetting them.

“I will therefore demand the clerk of the committee to invite Oliver Barker Vormawor to appear before the committee to provide evidence of the allegations.”

The allegations suggest that members of the Appointments Committee, demand monetary inducements or other forms of gratification from nominees before their vetting sessions.

The activist had sparked a heated debate on social media and drawn strong denials from the Appointments Committee.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, alleged that members of the committee solicited bribes from nominees seeking approval, a claim that has been refuted by the committee’s leadership.

The allegation yesterday left Parliament divided, with some members of the Minority members calling for the suspension of the vetting process until Barker-Vormawor appears before the committee.

Minority Chief Whip, Franks Annor-Dompreh, Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and others, had argued that the accusations cast a shadow over the committee’s work and must be addressed before proceeding.

However, other members, including South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, have cautioned against halting the vetting process, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent and disrupt government business.

In Mr Vormawor’s post, he added “This is how a democracy improves,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, dismissed bribery allegations made as baseless and frivolous.

Mr Coker, expressed his frustration, while speaking to the media in Parliament after proceedings were briefly suspended to address the allegations.

“We’ve been here for over two hours on this frivolous accusation. I call it frivolous—it’s a frivolous accusation,” he stressed.

Barker-Vormawor, had alleged on his Facebook page, before the vetting of Defence Minister-Designate that ministerial appointees were being asked to pay bribes to secure approval from the Appointments Committee.

“So, all the monies the ministerial appointees are being asked to pay to the Appointments Committee just to get approved, are those not affected by ORAL? Strange Republic,” Barker-Vormawor’s post read.

In response, Mr Coker clarified that the Clerk of Parliament, had officially invited Barker-Vormawor to provide evidence of his claims, insisting that the vetting process must continue.

“They’ve invited the gentleman to come and deal with him, that’s all. Deal with the person. Privileges Committees are there, but the process must go on… Simplicita,” Ade Coker said, but Barker-Vormawor, yesterday showed that he stands by his allegations and responded on Facebook, saying, “I look forward to appearing before the Appointments Committee tomorrow.”