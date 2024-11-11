Austin Gamey cries for Ghana’s economy as MPs haggle over seats

Labour consultant, Austin Gamey, has raised concerns over the controversy surrounding four parliamentary seats, describing the situation as “burdensome” and warned that it could negatively impact Ghana’s already strained economy.

Speaking on TV’s The KeyPoints on Saturday, November 9, Mr Gamey, stressed the importance of addressing the issue promptly.

“The country already has an existing strangled economy, and this situation is something we should all be worried about,” Gamey stated.

He emphasized that, Parliament, should not be perceived as an extension of the executive or the judiciary, underscoring the need for Parliament’s independence.

According to him, while Members of Parliament, may have come through political parties, they should prioritize the interests of the state, a principle he deemed critical.

Gamey further pointed out that parliamentary decisions, must align strictly with Ghana’s constitution, rather than catering to the interests of individuals or groups.

“This is what we hope Parliament has been doing and will continue to do,” he noted.

In his view, certain aspects of the constitution are intended to be applied directly, rather than interpreted, except in critical situations.

He cautioned that excessive judicial interpretation could limit the Supreme Court’s mandate, potentially leaving it unable to act on essential constitutional matters.

The Majority caucus in Parliament has meanwhile dismissed demands from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus for an apology to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The NDC MPs, had called for New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to apologize, labelling his comments about the Speaker, following the indefinite adjournment of Parliament on Thursday as an unjustified attack.

However, Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, responded that no apology would be forthcoming, asserting that the NPP caucus had done nothing wrong.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 78th Anniversary and Speech and Prize Giving Day of St. Monica’s Senior High School in Mampong, Ashanti Region, Appiagyei reaffirmed the Majority’s intention to initiate another recall to address critical government business.

She urged Speaker Bagbin to publicly clarify his stance, noting that if his recent statements on the majority controversy were merely personal opinions rather than formal rulings, the Speaker should make that clear.

“It is up to them, they have been voted to ensure that government business goes on so they had to do the right thing because the speaker is clearly saying he didn’t give a ruling, he only expressed an opinion so you can’t take the law unto yourself.”

“…I think the speaker has the right as the head of the legislative arm to come into this issue and make a declaration. I don’t understand why he is hiding from that fact. He needs to.”

“…Why do they want an apology when they know the parliamentary procedure? You know that before we sit we always go and decide what to do,” she stated.

Dr Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central, has also defended Mr Bagbin, following criticism from Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu, who accused the Speaker of fostering chaos in Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin, voiced concerns on November 7, arguing that Bagbin’s handling of recent parliamentary adjournments undermines Ghana’s democratic integrity.

The controversy arose after Speaker Bagbin adjourned a parliamentary session due to a lack of business attributed to the absence of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members.

Afenyo-Markin, clarified that the NPP’s absence was a result of procedural disagreements rather than irresponsibility.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, Dr. Pelpuo called on Afenyo-Markin to retract his statements, asserting that Bagbin has responsibly fulfilled his duties as Speaker. Pelpuo emphasized the importance of establishing a proper platform within Parliament to address procedural and legal concerns, particularly in light of recent Supreme Court rulings affecting parliamentary proceedings.

“You (Afenyo-Markin) are accusing the speaker of being chaotic or for presiding over chaos. He should withdraw that…Before the speaker can say anything we have to set a certain forum for him to be able to do that.

“What is wrong if you even come and sit in the minority place and then bring up the issue of the Supreme Court ruling and ask the speaker to do the ruling so that they can change and the speaker refuses?

“You cite him for contempt, you cite him for presiding over chaos. You have done nothing like that you go out you are standing behind the scenes and then you are accusing somebody who has done nothing wrong. So far the speaker has done nothing wrong. He is just doing his job as the speaker,” he stated.