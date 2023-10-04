Auditor General found nothing wrong with IPhones bought for executives- BOST

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation ( BOST) company has said that the Auditor General found nothing wrong with the iPhone mobile devices it bought for its cooperate executives in May last year .

The 18 iPhone 13 pro max, which was reported to have cost BOST some Gh28 million, raised eye brows when it got into the public domain with many castigating the company.

But according to BOST, not only is the Ghc28mllion accurate, but also the Auditor General in the last three years, has not made any adverse findings.

In a press release issued by the Corporate Communications and External Affairs which was copied to The Herald , it said the cost of the 18 Iphones13 pro max cost Ghc285,000 and not the Ghc28milliion as initially reported in the media.

“ The amount is captured in the financial reports of the company and the Auditor General who audits the company, at least over the past three years vetted the decision and value and made no adverse findings about same “, the statement noted.

Dated September 30, 2023, the release indicated that the reason for the purchase was to equip the cooperate executives to stay in touch with the information management and intelligence business systems of the company for efficient decision-making.

In further justifying the decision, the release pointed out that in the petroleum and transportation sector, a split second can make the difference between success and failure.

“The results so far attest to the efficiency of the system put in place which includes access points for key members of the team to access processed information for efficient decision-making”, the release reiterated.

It, therefore called on the general public to ignore the information that the company bought 18 mobile phones for Ghc28 million, saying it is both erroneous and mischievous.