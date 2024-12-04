Amewu promises night trade in new Hohoe market

John-Peter Amewu, the Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), and Railway Development Minister, said the newly commissioned Hohoe Central Market, would operate a night trade, which would be the first in the Volta Region.

“In a very short time, we will start trading here at night. We will provide lights in all stores and sheds to enhance trading activities, and it will be the first in the Volta Region,” he said.

Mr Amewu, who was speaking at Hohoe during the commissioning of the new market, said the government, had done enough for the constituency and would continue to do more.

He urged, the traders to take good care of the facility to prolong its lifespan and called on the revenue mobilisation taskforce of the Assembly, to be accountable to ensure development.

He said, the government remained committed to completing ongoing projects, while initiating new ones for the constituency’s development.

Mr Amewu, called on the Assembly and the market women to ensure that adequate allocations were made for the traditional authorities and landowners to be compensated.

Mr Francis Fiakpui, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Market provided a vibrant space for local vendors to showcase their goods and services, which would not only boost economic growth but also foster trade relationships internally and externally.

He said, the market had 106 lockable stores, 146 sheds, a warehouse, a creche, police, health and fire posts.

Mr Fiakpui, said the project was World Bank-funded under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP) through the Local Government Ministry.

The Public Employment Centre, also a World Bank-funded project through the Employment and Labour Relations Ministry, would serve as a main point for all employment issues, he said.

It would connect job seekers to job providers, as well as regulate all employment issues among them.

He said other ongoing projects under the GSCSP, would be completed soon, while urging all to pay their market tolls regularly to help the Assembly mobilise revenue to maintain the market and provide basic amenities to the citizenry.

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, said the Area was grateful to the government’s development projects and commended Mr Amewu and the Hohoe Municipal Assembly for the efforts.

Madam Doris Amu, Queen of Hohoe Market Women Association, expressed gratitude to the government on behalf of the Association, pledging that good care would be taken of the facility.

The event also saw the commissioning of new 16-unit garages at Gbi Godenu and the Volta Regional Public Employment Centre.