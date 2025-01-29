Cannabis Pharmaceuticals market research 2024: Global market to reach $380.77 billion by 2034

The “Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, and by Region” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market accounted for USD 3.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 380.77 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 53.32% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising rates of chronic diseases, shifting consumer preferences, expanding research and development efforts, growing awareness of medical benefits, and increasing legalization and regulatory acceptance.

An increasing amount of scientific research is demonstrating the medical benefits of cannabis and its derivatives for treating a variety of illnesses, including multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy, and nausea and vomiting brought on by chemotherapy. The acceptance and demand for cannabis medications are rising as more patients and healthcare professionals become aware of these medicinal benefits. For instance, GW Pharma stated in February 2024 that it was starting a new clinical trial to assess the efficacy of a CBD-based medicine for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the established regulatory frameworks for medical and recreational cannabis, widespread consumer acceptance, and robust infrastructure supporting cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, increasing recognition of medical cannabis therapeutic potential, and growing investment in research and development initiatives. For instance, in February 2023, Canadian companies Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MedReleaf Australia collaborated to launch CraftPlant, a new medical cannabis brand.



By product, the Epidiole segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cannabis pharmaceuticals market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the unique therapeutic properties of Epidiole, increasing acceptance of CBD-based treatments for various medical conditions, and expanding research supporting its efficacy.

For instance, the Portuguese Health Authority INFRAMED granted SOMAI Pharmaceuticals, a European producer of therapeutic cannabis products, permission to manufacture, import, and export for its Lisbon, Portugal plant in September 2023.



By distribution channel, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cannabis pharmaceuticals market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of cannabis-based treatments for pain management, neurological disorders, and palliative care among patients seeking alternative therapies.

For instance, in January 2023, Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc announced that it had officially registered its cannabis active pharmaceutical ingredient at its Midlands facility in the UK with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MRHA), in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines.

Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience of purchasing cannabis pharmaceuticals online, expanding internet penetration, and evolving regulations allowing online sales of medical cannabis products.

