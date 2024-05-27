Ambulance case: Secret recording happened in Justice Kulendi’s residence – Nana B

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of manipulating a tape involving a conversation between a Supreme Court judge, Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, Attorney General Godfred Dame and the 3rd accused in the ambulance case, Richard Jakpa.

The 3rd accused, Richard Jakpa alleged in open court that Godfred Dame approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate the first accused person, Dr. Ato Forson.

Dr. Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, has been dragged to court by the state for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana.

While dismissing the claims by the 3rd accused, the Attorney-General insisted that Richard Jakpa had, instead, sent several letters requesting a plea bargain in a bid for the state to drop all charges against the accused persons. He added that the proposal has not yet been accepted.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 27, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye otherwise known as Nana B stated that the AG attended the meeting at the behest of Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi which occurred in his residence.

He indicated that the full recording would establish that the AG never requested Richard Japka to skew his testimony.

“We are reliably informed that NDC is trying every means to maliciously ‘doctor’ the said tape to exclude portions of the conversation and particularly the voice of the Supreme Court Justice, whose invitation the AG honoured out of courtesy. The full-length recording will reveal the AG never requested Richard Jakpa to skew his testimony in any manner as bandied around by the NDC.”

Nana B indicated that “No amount of scheming by the NDC and its affiliates will exonerate any person who participated in misrepresenting ordinary vans as ambulances to the Ghanaian populace.”

The NDC has vowed to reveal the full details of Japka’s claims.