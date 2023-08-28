Alan Kyerematen’s office assures supporters of future course of action for 2024 A4P Campaign

The office of Alan Kyerematen, has assured its teeming supporters that the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 Campaign Coordination team continues to assess the election results of the Super Delegates Congress, and in the coming week will give a public broadcast to shed light on the future course of action for his campaign, providing further guidance and direction to his dedicated followers.

In a press statement issued on Saturday August 26 2023 and signed by the Presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, expressed his gratitude to his dedicated supporters, particularly those at the grassroots level, assuring them that the battle is still in the hands of the Lord.

He drew upon the biblical verse that states those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed, instilling hope and resilience in his supporters.

The statement also expressed deep sorrow over the brutal assault on his Polling Agent in the North East region, describing the incident as an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP.

The statement wished the victim a speedy recovery and God’s manifold blessings and further assured the agent and his family of Mr Kyerematen’s unwavering support during this difficult time.

Mr Kyerematen extended his congratulations to all his colleagues who took part in the selection process. He expressed his profound appreciation for the delegates of the Special Electoral College who cast their votes in his favor during this initial phase of the selection process.

Furthermore, the statement He recognized their dedication and unwavering commitment to his campaign agenda. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude to the members of the Pro-Alan Groups for their invaluable support.

The statement concluded by emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the collective effort put forth by all involved in his campaign and remains grateful for the unity and support exhibited throughout his journey towards the NPP Presidential nomination.