BusinessMajor 3

Akufo-Addo’s speech more on Covid-19 than IMF $3 billion loan – Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

US-based Ghanaian economist, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has expressed worry about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s partial speech on the IMF $3 billion loan facility among other social programs. 

President Akufo-Addo addressed the country in his 29th address to the nation since his last address on March 27, 2022, a year ago, declared the Covid-19 pandemic over in Ghana. 

Reacting to the president’s address, Dr Iddrisu believes the address to the nation was more on Covid-19.

According to him, “I was expecting him to touch on the social programs like Free SHS and tell us what agreements the gov’t made with the IMF on that. Which section(s) of the Free SHS is the gov’t reviewing? I was again expecting him to touch on the IMF conditionalities such as the increment in taxes, electricity bills, etc, and tell Ghanaians the hardships to expect in the coming days, so we can start tightening our belts.” He said.

Dr Iddrisu says the president should have spoken to country about China too as indicated in the IMF report to clear all doubts surrounding the deal.

More Read

Akufo-Addo still defends government handling of Covid cash

Return to IMF was a painful decision – Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the IMF bailout tonight
IMF vindicates John Mahama on the review of Free SHS

You Might Also Like

Akufo-Addo still defends government handling of Covid cash

Return to IMF was a painful decision – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the IMF bailout tonight

IMF vindicates John Mahama on the review of Free SHS

Share this Article
Previous Article Energy ministry flags Aker’s US$1.7 billion FPSO bill
Next Article Stakeholders discuss Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme tomorrow
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bola Tinubu Nigeria’s 16th president takes bold policy step
Major 2 World
Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea appoint ex-Tottenham boss as head coach
Major 3 Sports
Cher recalls heartwrenching final visit to friend Tina Turner at home before death aged 83
Entertainment Major 2
Reusable packaging revolution is close – experts say
Business Major 4
Lost your password?