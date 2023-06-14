Akufo-Addo outdoors GRIDCo’s US$40 million Bulk Supply Point

President Nana Akufo-Addo, yesterday inaugurated a US$40 million sub-station known as the Accra Central Bulk Supply Point (BSP) along the Graphic Road in the Greater Accra Region.



The 161 kilo volts project was funded by the Japanese development agency; Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



President Akufo-Addo, said the “bulk supply point is a gas insulated substation which is Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo’s) first sub-station with such technology”.



The President indicated that the sub-station “is an innovation in technology applied in areas where spaces are significant and limited, where large capacity switch care and transformers which are compact can be installed”.



“The benefits of this Accra bulk supply point amongst others are; one, to reduce transmission and distribution losses, two, ensure high reliability of electricity supply and three, ensure high level of personnel safety” the President remarked.



“Now with the operationalization of the Accra bulk supply point, power voltages have become stable, protecting valuable equipment, power supply reliability has improved and with this, efficiency has been insulted, reducing system losses as required by the regulator, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC)” he added.



President Akufo-Addo, took a swipe at former President John Mahama, saying that his administration will continue to work hard to keep the lights on and that the Akufo-Addo government leaves “Dumsor” for former President Mahama and his erstwhile administration.

The President jabbed the former President in his address before commissioning the project.

“I want to reassure all of you that my government will continue to work towards keeping the lights on in spite of the global dynamics of energy pricing because the alternative is not an option.

“We are not going back to Dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama. I am convinced and confident that our nation is on the right path, despite our challenges and with God on our side, I have the firm believe that we shall succeed in this enterprise” President Akufo-Addo said.

“The project we are commissioning today is 161 kilo volts bulk supply point which delivers on government’s commitment to keep the lights on. It also guarantees stable, reliable and regular supply of electricity for the busy and bustling business district and surrounding areas” President Akufo-Addo added.

President Akufo-Addo, registered the appreciation of the government and the people of Ghana to the government and people of the Kingdom of Japan for their kind gesture.

“This project could not have become a reality without the generous grant from the Japanese government and its external agency, the Japanese International Development Agency (JICA), without Japanese technology and technological assistance. This project is an excellent illustration of the strong cooperation between the Republic of Ghana and the Kingdom of Japan which we cherish” President Akufo-Addo said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I extend deep appreciation to the Japanese government and the Japanese consultants, the joint venture of Yachiyo Engineering Company Limited and West Japan Engineering Consultancy Incorporated, the main contractor, the main contractor, the Japanese joint venture of Mitsubishi corporation, Hitachi Plant Construction Limited Yurtec Corporation for the efforts and continues corporation and contribution to Ghana’s development and growth” Akufo-Addo added.

Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Board Chairman of GRIDCo, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere in their brief statements, both took turns to register their appreciation to the Japanese government for making the project a reality.

They added that overall, the project will relieve the existing substations of overloads and thereby allow for planned maintenance works to be carried out without power supply interruptions to customers, significant reduction in power losses especially at the medium voltage level, among others.

Country Representative of JICA, Ms Suzuku Momoko and the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu, in their statements, also indicated that the Japanese government is delighted to offer her support to Ghana in the power sector.

It is the vision of the government of Japan to continue in their efforts aimed at ensuring that Ghana enjoys constant power supply across the entire land space of the country.

The Accra Central Bulk Supply Point is a Japan Funded project through its external technical agency, JICA. The Project was conceived following the decision to construct a BSPB in proximity to the Accra Central business District.

This is because electricity load in the Central Business District was growing at a rate higher than the system average of 10 percent annually. This is attributed to the modernization of the city centre, increasing commercial and industrial activities and the new trend with reconstruction of single-story buildings into high rise buildings with high power demand.

ECG in collaboration with GRIDCO has agreed to extend the 161KV grid to their primary station located at the Graphic Road in order to improve the reliability of power supply and reduce losses.

