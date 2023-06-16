Agric minister defects from Alan Kyeremanten 2024 camp

….List of 111 NPP MPs supporting Bawumia out

Brian Acheampong, the Abetifi Member of Parliament (MP) has withdrawn his support for the former Trade and Minister, Alan Kyerematen, passing out as one of the major blows to hit that camp.



Brian Acheampong, until recently had been key supporter of Mr Kyerematen’s 2024 flagbearer bid, but The Herald’s findings are that he has since jumped that ship and become part of a tall list of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs actively supporting the Vice-President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the party into next year’s election.



Brian, who is Minister of Food and Agriculture, had run into several conflict with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his family members, including Gabby Otchere-Darko and stayed away from the government, but this paper’s information is that he has since realign himself and no longer seen as a rebel leader.



He had demonstrated his influence and popularity in the Eastern Region by putting up and sponsoring a candidate Jeff Konadu Addo against the President’s choice of Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang.

His candidate won the election, despite the money, threat and others thrown in the Eastern Regional NPP contest in May, last year



Brian, has since been on the same list with the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who together with some 109 MPs, have thrown their weight behind Dr Bawumia and are expected to submit his nomination form at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down- Accra, later today.

The list in the custody of The Herald, include Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin of Effutu, Alhassan Tampuli of Gushegu, Darkoa Newman of Okaikwei South, Dan Botwe of Okere, Derry Ambrose of Nandom, Dominic Nitiwul of Bimbilla, Asenso Boakye – Bantama, Annoh Dompreh – Nsawam Adoagyiri, Freda Prempeh – Tano North, Henry Quartey of Ayawaso East, Ignatius Baffour Awuah of Sunyani West, K.T Hammond – Adansi Asokwa, O.B Amoah of Akwapin South, Tina Mensah of Weija Gbawe, Ursula Owusu – Ablekum West, Vincent Assafua of Tafo/

Another major supporter of Dr Bawumia is the Chief of Staff, Frema Asare Opare.

According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, his decision is borne out of his ability to listen to the voice of the people and go in their preferred direction.

Although, the Suame MP did not emphatically say he has taken a side, he hinted that his choice was influenced by popular request.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, he said “I support the person that I see has the greatest competence and the greatest potential to win victory for us in 2024. I support the person who has the greatest potential to win.

“Dr Bawumia, what did you say ‘many say has the potential’, well I am a leader, and so I go with what most people say. If most of the people in my party are saying Dr Bawumia, I have to align with them” he said on June 14.

Earlier, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme, on Wednesday, said the Vice President Dr Bawumia, is the only viable candidate for the party to field in the 2024 presidential election to make the dream of ‘breaking the 8’ a possibility.

According to her, with more than 100 NPP MPs supporting Dr Bawumia’s candidature, there is no way any other aspirant, will stand any good chance to win the slot, explaining that for her constituency in the Awutu Senya East for example, all the executives, with the exception of one or two, have endorsed Dr Bawumia.

At least 10 individuals, including the Vice President; former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, and former Food and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Ken Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Addai Nimo, had all picked nomination forms to contest the race to lead the governing party.

She insists that Dr Bawumia is the one among aspirants to the NPP flagbearership with the vision fitting enough to step in the shoes of President Akufo-Addo and steer the affairs of the country.

The Fisheries Minister, discounted claims that the NPP had a tradition that required that the Vice President bided his time for others thought to be riper for the job.

According to Hawa Koomson, the number of NPP MPs who are rooting for Bawumia’s candidature is proof that he is destined to be the next president to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo, describing Bawumia as ‘God-sent.’

“Have you asked yourself why majority members of parliament are supporting Dr Bawumia? Have you asked yourself this question before?”, she quipped, and explained that it is so because of what they have seen of him as “the only person who can change this country” to add to what President Akufo-Addo has achieved for Ghana.

She said Bawumia has learned the ropes, and while his speeches prove that he has indeed matured, he also makes a lot of sense to Ghanaians.

According to Hawa Koomson, the NPP believes in democracy, hence has opened the race for as many NPP folks as are interested and qualify to put in their bid, but at the end of the day, it is Dr Bawumia, who will emerge as the party’s candidate.

She said the race to the presidency is no child’s play for unserious people to just seek the mantle and jettison it, neither is it a queue in the NPP for anyone to claim they have been around for the longest time and should therefore be fielded by the party.

The party ticket, she maintained, will be given to the one capable of continuing the good works of President Akufo-Addo, with Bawumia’s support, and not anyone who will come and destroy same.

Bawumia will be the first past the finishing line at the end of the race, she maintained, boasting also that all the others are mere also-ran. “He is accepted all over, every corner,” she said, and added that for all who say the government has failed because of the recent hardship in the country, they should also compare the challenges Ghana’s neighbours face as a result of global developments to appreciate how well the government has done and continue to do.

The NPP MPs supporting for Bawumia