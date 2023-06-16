Agric minister defects from Alan Kyeremanten 2024 camp

Major 1Politics

Brian Acheampong, the Abetifi Member of Parliament (MP) has withdrawn his support for the former Trade and Minister, Alan Kyerematen, passing out as one of the major blows to hit that camp. 
 
Brian Acheampong, until recently had been key supporter of Mr Kyerematen’s 2024 flagbearer bid, but The Herald’s findings are that he has since jumped that ship and become part of a tall list of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs actively supporting the Vice-President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the party into next year’s election.
 
Brian, who is Minister of Food and Agriculture, had run into several conflict with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his family members, including Gabby Otchere-Darko and stayed away from the government, but this paper’s information is that he has since realign himself and no longer seen as a rebel leader.
 
He had demonstrated his influence and popularity in the Eastern Region by putting up and sponsoring a candidate Jeff Konadu Addo against the President’s choice of Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang.

His candidate won the election, despite the money, threat and others thrown in the Eastern Regional NPP contest in May, last year
 
Brian, has since been on the same list with the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who together with some 109 MPs, have thrown their weight behind Dr Bawumia and are expected to submit his nomination form at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down- Accra, later today.
The list in the custody of The Herald, include Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin of Effutu, Alhassan Tampuli of Gushegu, Darkoa Newman of Okaikwei South, Dan Botwe of Okere, Derry Ambrose of Nandom, Dominic Nitiwul of Bimbilla, Asenso Boakye – Bantama, Annoh Dompreh – Nsawam Adoagyiri, Freda Prempeh – Tano North, Henry Quartey of Ayawaso East, Ignatius Baffour Awuah of Sunyani West, K.T Hammond – Adansi Asokwa, O.B Amoah of Akwapin South, Tina Mensah of Weija Gbawe, Ursula Owusu – Ablekum West, Vincent Assafua of Tafo/
Another major supporter of Dr Bawumia is the Chief of Staff, Frema Asare Opare.
According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, his decision is borne out of his ability to listen to the voice of the people and go in their preferred direction.
Although, the Suame MP did not emphatically say he has taken a side, he hinted that his choice was influenced by popular request.
Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, he said “I support the person that I see has the greatest competence and the greatest potential to win victory for us in 2024. I support the person who has the greatest potential to win.
“Dr Bawumia, what did you say ‘many say has the potential’, well I am a leader, and so I go with what most people say. If most of the people in my party are saying Dr Bawumia, I have to align with them” he said on June 14.
Earlier, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme, on Wednesday, said the Vice President Dr Bawumia, is the only viable candidate for the party to field in the 2024 presidential election to make the dream of ‘breaking the 8’ a possibility.
According to her, with more than 100 NPP MPs supporting Dr Bawumia’s candidature, there is no way any other aspirant, will stand any good chance to win the slot, explaining that for her constituency in the Awutu Senya East for example, all the executives, with the exception of one or two, have endorsed Dr Bawumia.
At least 10 individuals, including the Vice President; former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, and former Food and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Ken Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Addai Nimo, had all picked nomination forms to contest the race to lead the governing party.
She insists that Dr Bawumia is the one among aspirants to the NPP flagbearership with the vision fitting enough to step in the shoes of President Akufo-Addo and steer the affairs of the country.
The Fisheries Minister, discounted claims that the NPP had a tradition that required that the Vice President bided his time for others thought to be riper for the job.
According to Hawa Koomson, the number of NPP MPs who are rooting for Bawumia’s candidature is proof that he is destined to be the next president to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo, describing Bawumia as ‘God-sent.’
“Have you asked yourself why majority members of parliament are supporting Dr Bawumia? Have you asked yourself this question before?”, she quipped, and explained that it is so because of what they have seen of him as “the only person who can change this country” to add to what President Akufo-Addo has achieved for Ghana.
She said Bawumia has learned the ropes, and while his speeches prove that he has indeed matured, he also makes a lot of sense to Ghanaians.
According to Hawa Koomson, the NPP believes in democracy, hence has opened the race for as many NPP folks as are interested and qualify to put in their bid, but at the end of the day, it is Dr Bawumia, who will emerge as the party’s candidate.
She said the race to the presidency is no child’s play for unserious people to just seek the mantle and jettison it, neither is it a queue in the NPP for anyone to claim they have been around for the longest time and should therefore be fielded by the party.
The party ticket, she maintained, will be given to the one capable of continuing the good works of President Akufo-Addo, with Bawumia’s support, and not anyone who will come and destroy same.
Bawumia will be the first past the finishing line at the end of the race, she maintained, boasting also that all the others are mere also-ran. “He is accepted all over, every corner,” she said, and added that for all who say the government has failed because of the recent hardship in the country, they should also compare the challenges Ghana’s neighbours face as a result of global developments to appreciate how well the government has done and continue to do.
The NPP MPs supporting for Bawumia

  1. Abdul Aziz Ayaba – Mion
  2. Abdul Razack – chereponi
  3. Abdulai Abanga – Binduri
  4. Adelaide Ntim – Nsuta-Kwaaman-Beposo
  5. Akwasi Afrifa Mensah – Amasaman
  6. Akwasi Konadu – Manhyia North
  7. Akwasi Boateng Darko – Bosome Freho*
  8. Alex Tetteh – Akontombra 
  9. Alex Blankson – Akrofrom
  10. Alexander Agyare – Kade
  11. Yves Hanso – Tema Central
  12. Alexander Gyan – Kintampo South
  13. Afenyo Markin – Effutu
  14. Alfred Obeng – Bibiani Bekwai
  15. Alhassan Tampuli – Gushegu
  16. Ama Pomaa Boateng – Juaben
  17. Amidu Chinnia Isshaku – Sissala East
  18. Agyapa Mercer – Sekondi 
  19. Benito Owusu Bio – Atwima Nwabiagya North 
  20. Benjamin Sekyere – Tano South
  21. Akwasi Acquah -ODA
  22. Bryan Acheampong – Abetifi
  23. Charles Acheampong – Lower West Akim
  24. Collins Adomako Mensah – Afigua Kwabre North
  25. Collins Ntim – Offinso South
  26. Darkoa Newman – Okaikwei South
  27. Dan Botwe – Okere 
  28. Derry Ambrose – Nandom
  29. Dominic Nitiwul – Bimbilla
  30. Ebenezer Kojo Kum – Ahanta West
  31. Emmanuel Anwhere – Atwim Nwabiagya South
  32. Emmanuel Marfo – Oforikrom
  33. Akwasi Gyamfi – Odotobiri
  34. Evans Bobie – Asunafo North
  35. Francis Adabor – Ahafo Ano South East
  36. Asenso Boakye – Bantama
  37. Annoh Dompreh – Nsawam Adoagyiri
  38. Freda Prempeh – Tano North
  39. Obeng Adom – Upper West Akim
  40. George Aboagye – Asene- manso Akoroso
  41. Obeng Takyi – Manso Nkwanta
  42. Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North
  43. Habib Iddrisu – Tolon
  44. Henry Quartey – Ayawaso East
  45. Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Sunyani West
  46. Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South
  47. Jabaah John – Zabzugu
  48. John Osei – Abirem
  49. John Kumah – Ejisu
  50. John Abbam – Mpohor
  51. Johnson Asiedu – Ahafo Ano South West
  52. Joseph Frimpong – Nkawkaw 
  53. Kennedy Osei – Akim Swedru
  54. Kingsley Nyarko – Kwadaso
  55. K.T Hammond – Adansi Asokwa
  56. Kofi Amankwah Manu – Atwima Kwanwoma
  57. Kofi Okyere Agyekum – Fanteakwa South
  58. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo – Achiase 
  59. Oppong Nkrumah – Ofoase Ayirebi
  60. Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah – Fanteakwa North
  61. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – Takoradi
  62. Kwadjo Asante – Suhum
  63. Kwaku Ampramtwum Sarpong – Mampong
  64. Kwaku Afriyie – Sefwi Wiawso
  65. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Dormaa Central
  66. Kwaku Kwarteng – Obuasi West
  67. Kwaku Asante Boateng – Asante Akyem South
  68. Kwame Anyimadu – Asante Akim Central
  69. Kwasi Cheremeh Ameyaw – Sunyani East
  70. Kwasi Boateng Agyei – New Juaben North
  71. Kwasi Amoako Atta – Atiwa West
  72. Larriba Abudu – Walewale
  73. Mahama Asei Seini – Daboya
  74. Martin Agyei Korsah – Tachiman South 
  75. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Manhyia South
  76. Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East
  77. Mavis Nkansah Boadu – Afigya Sekyere East
  78. Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South
  79. Amin Anta – Karaga
  80. Moses Anim – Trobu
  81. Mustapha Yussif – Yagaba Kobore
  82. Naana Eyiah – Gomoa Central
  83. Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase Asokore 
  84. Nelson Kyeremeh – Berekum East
  85. Ophelia Mensah – Mfantseman
  86. Oscar Liwaal – Yunyoo
  87. O.B Amoah – Akwapin South
  88. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu – Suame
  89. Patrick Boakye Yiadom – Obuasi East
  90. Patrick Bannor – Asutifi
  91. Paul Apereku Twum – Dormaa East
  92. Prince Hamid Armah – Kwesimintsim
  93. Atta Akyea – Abuakwa South
  94. Samuel Abakah – Shama
  95. Abu Jinapor – Damango
  96. Adwoa Sarfo – Dome Kwabenya
  97. Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North
  98. Stephen Amoah – Nhyieaso
  99. Adamu Saani – Ahafo Ano North
  100. Thomas Mbomba – Tatale
  101. Farouk Aliu Mahama – Yendi
  102. Tina Mensah – Weija Gbawe
  103. Ursula Owusu – Ablekum West
  104. Vincent Assafua – Tafo
  105. William Owuraku Aidoo – Afigya Kwabre 
  106. Yaw Addo – Manso Adubea
  107. Yaw Adutwum – Bosomtwe 
  108. Isaac Kwame Asiamah -Atwima Mponua
  109. Alhassan Iddi- Salaga North 
    110.Ntim Fordjour – Assin South
  110. Lydia Alhasaan -Ayawaso West Wuogon

