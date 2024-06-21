Abuya Foundation equips over 400 NANUNG women with training in soap making

Over 400 women from Nakpayili and Bimbilla have benefitted from a training in soap making.

Organized by Abuya Foundations for Women Empowerment, the two days training offered the women the opportunity to learn first hand skills that will change their lives for good.

The training, which originally targeted 300 women, ended up recording excess numbers as women who were initially invited shared the good news with other compatriots.

According to its CEO, Iddrisu Aminu, “And as an entity with the wellbeing of women at heart we quickly adjusted to take all on board.

“These women thronged the venues for the training both at Nakpayili and Bimbilla with excitement, beaming with smiles and couldn’t simply be turned away.”

This was an opportunity for the women to be imparted with valuable skills, he added, stressing the point that it will also create employment opportunities for the women of NANUNG.

On behalf of the CEO, Tahidu Abdul Jalil, speaking to the media said that Iddrisu Aminu further has intentions of supporting the women with start up capitals soon.

He, however, indicated that he was happy to see the women learn and get equipped with knowledge that will change their lives positively.

He added that the foundation’s work is not political.

“This is a non-profit non political movement. We are only but an organization with the sole aim of making life comfortable for the Ghanaian woman,” he said.

The elated women expressed their profound gratitude to the CEO of Abuya Foundation for his generosity and requested his support of funds to kickstart production since this was the only way they could help practicalise the skill acquired during the training.

Meanwhile, the Abuya Foundation says it has received a lot of proposals from more women and intends to roll them all in, in its next set of communities, which will be announced soon.