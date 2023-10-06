Major 1World

A man is a man and a woman is a woman, it’s common sense – UK Prime Minister

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to stop people being “bullied” into accepting trans arguments as he used his conference speech to take on Labour over gender.

The Prime Minister said it “shouldn’t be controversial” to ensure parents were informed what their children were being taught about sex and relationships at school.

He insisted it was “common sense” to say that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman” in his most strident intervention yet on the highly charged subject.

Mr Sunak made the remarks in an hour-long address to his party’s grassroots in Manchester, during which he cast himself as a defender of Conservative values.

The speech drew a clear dividing line with Sir Keir Starmer, who has struggled to explain his stance on trans rights, ahead of Labour’s own conference this weekend.

Here are his views on gender and family:

The Prime Minister has sometimes seemed reluctant to get stuck into “culture war” issues, but he shook off those inhibitions for what was the punchiest part of his address.

Mr Sunak fired up the audience when he insisted that voters must not be “bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be”.

His remarks on gender drew the loudest applause of the afternoon and followed an announcement that trans women will be banned from female-only hospital wards.

He said: “We shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can’t – a man is a man and a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense.

“It shouldn’t be controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships. Patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women.”

Mr Sunak also spoke about the importance of family, saying that Conservatives should “never be afraid” to champion its importance to a stable society.

‘We shouldn’t be bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t. A man is a man and a woman is a woman’, says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.https://t.co/xItZsH7tea

???? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/P3U6ZEmtB6— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 4, 2023

You Might Also Like

Woman curses student who allegedly stole her son’s laptop

Cameroonian woman aims at new Guinness World Record with a 200-hour sex marathon

Shatta Wale goes hard at FDA for dragging a woman

Liz Truss entitled to £115k a year despite only serving 45 days as PM

Share this Article
Previous Article KOL welcomes Día de los Muertos with a six Michelin-starred night of celebration
Next Article BOST Boss serving workers tea at GHC2.3 million for two years
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

New beginnings for Nissan in Algeria
Business Major 2
Measures to extend social security coverage in West Africa deepen
Business Major 2
Idris Elba reveals gold’s untold stories
Entertainment Major 2
Gov’t financing model for infrastructural development is outmoded – Alan Kyerematen
Business Major 3
Lost your password?