Unlocking the Power of AI: Five ways technology enhances language learning

London Tech Week 2023 commenced yesterday and the Prime Minister was in attendance to speak of the potential AI technology can provide to school children

He spoke of the potential for the technology to provide “personalised learning for each individual”. He suggested the tool was “so powerful”and compared it to the impact of having a tutor. Education was one of the public services Mr Sunak was most excited about AI’s transformation potential.

With this in mind, in today’s interconnected world language skills have become increasingly vital for effective communication, career advancement, and cultural exchange.

Whether you aim to learn a new language or improve your existing linguistic abilities, the rapid advancements in AI and technology offer unprecedented opportunities to enhance the language learning process.

Amy Pritchett, languages expert at Preply, has shared five reasons why AI and technology is extremely important for language learning, and how it can be used as a tool to make it easier and more accessible.

Interactive Learning

“AI-powered language learning platforms offer interactive practice opportunities that simulate real-world conversations. Through chatbots and virtual assistants, learners can engage in dialogue, ask questions, and receive instant responses. These conversational interactions help develop conversational fluency and build confidence in using the target language.

“As well as this, AI systems can analyse learner input and provide immediate feedback on grammar, vocabulary, and pronunciation, allowing for continuous improvement.

“These gamified methods of learning can make learning a language much more enjoyable and memorable, and can keep the learning engaged for longer periods.

“As well as working for adults, the gamified methods are also a great way to introduce children to language learning, as it is much more engaging for younger ages.”

Easier access to materials

“Technology such as the internet and social media has made it easier than ever for language learners to access materials online such as articles, videos and podcasts in whatever language they might be learning.

“In turn, this makes it easier for learners to see and hear real-life language usage in text and speech.

“This also applies to things such as streaming movies and TV shows. Streaming platforms such as Netflix have a variety of titles that originate in foreign languages, where viewers can watch along with subtitles to pick up the language.”

Personalisation

“One of the key advantages of AI in language learning is its ability to deliver personalised experiences. AI-powered platforms can adapt to individual learning styles, preferences, and proficiency levels.

“Through data analysis and machine learning algorithms, these systems can identify areas where learners struggle and provide targeted exercises, resources, and feedback tailored to their needs.

“This personalised approach enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of language acquisition, as learners receive content and guidance that aligns precisely with their requirements.

“For example, if somebody is more of a visual learner, they can use reading materials accessible online. Similarly, if somebody is a better learner through audio, podcasts or watching television in the language they’re learning can help.

“This makes language learning much easier for those who might struggle with certain types of learning, making it more accessible for everyone.”

Flexibility

“Online language learning platforms and apps have made it possible for people to learn a language anytime and anywhere, without the need to attend a class.

“Gone are the days of going to a certain place at a certain time to learn a language from a tutor, as classes can now either be done online, or learners can use an app that aids language learning.

“This flexibility is particularly useful for busy individuals who may not have the time to attend traditional language classes. It can also save money, with apps usually having a reasonably priced subscription model.”

Connection and Collaboration

“Technology, particularly social media, allows language learners to connect and collaborate with native speakers from all different parts of the world.

“This can provide opportunities for collaborative learning, language exchange, and cultural exchange, enhancing the language learning experience and providing valuable insights into a certain country’s culture.

“This not only makes the learning experience a lot more enjoyable, but also makes it much more genuine and powerful, since communication is what people do best. It can also mean you can make great friends to help you learn a language.”