Under-Surveillance Gabby will be pulled back from retirement to account – NDC MP assures  

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi and a representative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to the recent announcement of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s retirement from domestic politics with a promise to bring him back to account for unspecified matters.

In a tweet dated January 31, 2024, Rockson Etse Nelson-Dafeamekpor, expressed his interest in the news, stating, “Gabby, we shall bring you out of your premature retirement & renew your contract in Domestic Politics. We are not done at all yet, snr.”

Many, including lots of people in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), hold the view that Gabby is one of the richest politicians in Ghana presently, having been associated with some government initiatives, including the Agyapa mineral royalties deal, the ECG-PDS transaction amongst others.

His recent and constant trips to the South Americna country of Guyana, and closeness to its President, Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, is also being watched carefully and scrutinized.Also on the radar are his alleged dealings in oil-rich Equatorial Guinea and its ruling family.

His activities at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has also not gone without detection.

Also being looked into are his links with the British law firm, White and Case and jobs they have done with Africa Legal Associates owned byMr Otchere-Darko and his wife, Nana Adwoa Hackman.

The response comes after Mr Otchere-Darko, a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), declared his retirement from domestic politics during an interview on Asaase Radio, which is said to belong to the President himself, with Gabby only acting as a front.

He acknowledged the substantial progress made by the Akufo-Addo-led government in navigating the challenging economic landscape between 2021 and 2022.

Despite the economic challenges during this period, Otchere-Darko, highlighted successful policy implementations that prevented long queues for essential products and services.

“I get somehow frustrated by the narratives, and the big disappointment I have is with the governing New Patriotic Party itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, it’s a major disappointment…there is one thing we must admit, 2022 was extremely difficult, 2021 to 2022 was extremely difficult.

“You know when there are crises, there are people who benefit from crisis, but I don’t know who benefitted from the crisis of 2022. The Banks suffered, retailers suffered, manufacturers suffered, I mean it was everywhere,” he added.

MP Nelson-Dafeamekpor’s tweet suggests that the NDC is not ready to let Otchere-Darko retreat from the political scene, signaling a desire to bring him back for further discussions and accountability.

The specific matters that the MP refers to remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation on the future developments in this political narrative.