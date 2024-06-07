Today is “Green Ghana Day!”  Lands Minister urges tree planting

Today marks Green Ghana Day, and Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is calling on Ghanaians and residents of Ghana, to participate actively in this year’s event, aimed at planting 10 million tree seedlings.

Since the inception of Green Ghana, an annual event dedicated to planting tree seedlings across the nation, the initiative in 2021, the programme has seen the successful planting of over 41 million trees across the country.

Mr Jinapor, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency addressing the press on June 4, 2024, highlighted the remarkable progress made, noting that approximately 30 million of these trees are thriving at different stages of growth.

He emphasized the significant success of the project, particularly the 2022 edition, which saw a record 24 million trees planted.

“In the maiden edition, we targeted five million trees and planted over seven million. By 2022, we aimed for twenty million and exceeded it by planting twenty-four million trees. Last year, we planted over ten million seven hundred thousand trees. This brings our total to over forty-one million trees,” the Minister stated.

He also mentioned the impressive survival rates: 67% in 2021, 72% in 2022, and a staggering 81% in 2023.

For the 2024 edition, scheduled for today, Minister Jinapor, assures that all necessary preparations have been made to meet the target of planting over 10 million trees.

He confirmed the acquisition of enough seedlings and acknowledged the essential role of the private sector in supporting the initiative.

This year, the government has allocated GHC 1.5 million for the project.

The theme for this year, “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow,” serves as a call to action for all Ghanaians to join in the global effort to combat climate change by planting and nurturing trees.

As part of the day’s events, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a commemorative tree planting exercise at Nicholson Stadium, Burma Camp in Accra.

Jinapor urges the public to engage with the project actively, plant trees, and take responsibility for their growth.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable forestry practices, ensuring that the country’s timber resources are managed responsibly.

This year’s planting efforts will focus on degraded forest reserves, with six million seedlings designated for these areas.

The remaining four million will be planted within communities, farms, along degraded watershed areas, and other public spaces. The diverse range of seedlings includes timber, shade, ornamental, fruit, and multipurpose trees suitable for various climate conditions across the regions.

By promoting the planting of species such as Eucalyptus, Mahogany, Mango, Coconut, and many others, the Green Ghana initiative aims to create a sustainable and greener future for the country.