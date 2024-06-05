Ghana plants another 10 million trees on Friday

As part of Ghana’s contribution to global efforts to tackle climate change, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has reviewed the government’s flagship afforestation initiative, Green Ghana.

Since its inception in 2021, the programme has planted 41 million trees, with 30 million currently thriving at various growth stages.

Addressing the press on June 4, 2024, ahead of the 2024 edition of the project scheduled for Friday, June 7, Samuel A. Jinapor, provided a detailed breakdown of the programme’s success. He noted that the 2022 edition saw the highest number of planted trees, totalling 24 million.

“In the maiden edition, we targeted five million trees. With your support, over seven million trees were planted. In 2022, we raised our ambition to at least twenty million trees. Again, you supported us, and over twenty-four million trees were planted. Last year, you once more supported us in planting over ten million seven hundred thousand trees, bringing the total number of trees planted over the years to in excess of forty-one million,” Jinapor stated.

He added that of the 10.7 million trees planted during the 2023 edition, an impressive 81percent are surviving, the highest survival rate among all the editions. Jinapor assured that the Ministry and relevant agencies would continue nurturing these trees to ensure their full development.

“So far, the Field Assessment Report shows that, on average, we had a sixty-seven per cent survival rate in 2021, seventy-two per cent in 2022, and eighty-one per cent in 2023. This means that we have some thirty million trees surviving to date, and our task continues to be to nurture them to full maturity,” he said.

For the 2024 edition, Jinapor, assured that all necessary measures for a successful day have been taken, with enough seedlings procured to meet the target of planting over 10 million trees. The project has relied heavily on private sector support, with the government allocating GHC 1.5 million for this year’s edition.

As has become customary, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a commemorative tree planting exercise at the Nicholson Stadium in Burma Camp, Accra. Jinapor announced the theme for the 2024 edition, “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow,” urging Ghanaians to rise and contribute to global climate change efforts. He appealed to the public to participate in the exercise and ensure the growth of the trees they plant.

The Minister, emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that the country’s timber resources are exploited sustainably and responsibly, with the Ministry ensuring that every wood export obtains the necessary license.

Jinapor revealed that of the ten million trees to be planted this year, six million seedlings will be planted in degraded Forest Reserves across the country, while four million will be planted within and around farms, along degraded watershed areas, and within communities, including road medians, homes, schools, churches, offices, and parks.

The seedlings will include timber trees, shade trees, ornamental trees, fruit trees, and multipurpose trees suitable for various climate conditions.

On June 3, 2024, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, launched the ‘One-Student-One-Tree’ initiative, a key component of the Green Ghana Project. This initiative aims to involve students in second-cycle institutions, instill a culture of tree planting in Ghana’s youth, and raise awareness about environmental protection.

The launch event, held at Abuakwa State College in Kyebi, Eastern Region, saw Jinapor and Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin plant trees to symbolize their commitment to the project. The Okyenhene praised the long-term benefits of environmental initiatives like Green Ghana Day and urged students to actively participate, emphasizing the importance of protecting the environment for future generations.

“I am proud to say that we have been instrumental in the success of Green Ghana Day since its inception in 2021. Our ancestors used their souls and spirits to protect the forests, and it is now our responsibility to do the same. They dedicated 100 days a year to forest conservation,” he said. “Do not be reckless, irresponsible, or greedy, focusing only on immediate gains at the expense of your future survival. It is crucial to protect your future. Our elders taught us not to destroy assets because they retain their value. We have decimated our forests and water reserves, and we are now experiencing the impacts of climate change,” he added.

“To the students, you are undertaking this to safeguard your future, so participate fully. Guard your future and preserve it for the generations to come,” he stated.

Jinapor congratulated the Okyenhene for his visionary leadership over the past 25 years and his consistent support for government initiatives, including the Green Ghana project.

“Let me begin by congratulating His Royal Highness, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, for twenty-five years of exceptional leadership and his relentless pursuit of excellence for his people and the nation as a whole. Today, we honor a leader whose steadfast dedication, vision, service, and commitment have significantly shaped the Abuakwa Traditional Area, as well as the nation and humanity,” he said.

Jinapor highlighted the urgency of the Green Ghana Project, reminding the audience of Ghana’s precarious situation regarding forest reserve protection and the progress made with the planting of over 42 million trees since 2021.

He emphasized the role of trees in mitigating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and supporting human well-being. “Planting trees is an investment in the natural infrastructure that sustains life on Earth,” he noted.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, expressed his support for the One-Student-One-Tree initiative, believing it will honor the environment and build a sustainable future.

The Headmaster of Abuakwa State College, Mr. Eric Hanson Agyei Sarpong, appreciated the government’s dedication to tree planting and encouraged students to nurture their planted trees.

The “One-Student-One-Tree” initiative is expected to have a lasting impact on environmental transformation. This year’s Green Ghana Day, scheduled for June 7, aims to plant 10 million seedlings across the country, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, leading the commemorative exercise at Nicholson Stadium in Accra.