GeneralMajor 2

Review Free SHS to target the needy – IMF

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has criticised Ghana’s free Senior High School policy saying, although it has increased enrolment, it is poorly targeted.

“Ghana spends close to 4 percent of GDP on education with good results in terms of enrolment
but poor learning outcomes. The flagship programme Free Senior High School (SHS), which covers the full cost of secondary education, has helped increase enrolment but is poorly targeted,” IMF said in a country report released ahead of the approval of the country’s $3 billion bailout.

The report added that key identified areas of “potential improvement of education spending include strengthening primary education resources, better teacher training, and stronger performance-based
funding practices.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama has on several occasions stated that the next NDC government under his leadership will review the free SHS policy.

The government has spent over GH¢10 billion on free SHS since its introduction in 2017.

More Read

“We should not dwell on the past”; “economy is on path of revitalisation” – Ofori-Atta

Time to renegotiate mineral and oil contracts 
Dr Amin Adams outlines what gov’t will do with IMF’s $600m
We need experience economists to solve our current problems – Kpebu

On Health, the IMF said Ghana’s National Health Insurance policy which was expected to be universal covers only half of the population.

The report said while Ghana performs relatively well in terms of health outcomes, disparities in access remain a key issue.

“The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is meant to be universal but only covers half of the population. Identified reform priorities include increasing the NHIS coverage, securing its long-term funding, and expanding its basic care package.”

You Might Also Like

“We should not dwell on the past”; “economy is on path of revitalisation” – Ofori-Atta

Time to renegotiate mineral and oil contracts 

Dr Amin Adams outlines what gov’t will do with IMF’s $600m

We need experience economists to solve our current problems – Kpebu

Share this Article
Previous Article Stock markets soar, investors warned against complacency
Next Article Rawlings never imposed Mills on NDC for 2000 election- Martin Amidu Slams Kwamena Ahwoi
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rawlings never imposed Mills on NDC for 2000 election- Martin Amidu Slams Kwamena Ahwoi
Major 3 Politics
Review Free SHS to target the needy – IMF
General Major 2
Stock markets soar, investors warned against complacency
Business
Emirates Airline has contributed significantly to Ghanaian economy- Sylvia Baah
Business Major 2
Lost your password?