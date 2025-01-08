Removal of Chief Justice: We disagree with Akufo-Addo’s ‘prima facie determination of our petition’ – Azar

Renowned US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, widely known as Kwaku Azar, has reacted to the dismissal of his petition for the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

In a post shared on Facebook on January 6, 2024, Kwaku Azar expressed his displeasure at Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo‘s dismissal of the petition before leaving office as president.

He described the dismissal of the petition as a ‘prima facie determination’ – a decision made based on first impression – which he would challenge.

“We disagree with the president’s prima facie determination on our petition and will take additional steps for it to get a fair hearing,” he wrote.

In a subsequent post, the academic wrote, “Whatever is dismissed today will resonate tomorrow, standing as a testament to the enduring pursuit of justice.”

Akufo-Addo, on his last day in office, dismissed a petition filed for the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

A statement issued on January 6, 2024, indicated the decision was made after the president, in consultation with the Council of State, upon a careful review of the petition, concluded that it does not disclose a prima facie case warranting further action.

The petition was submitted by Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, citing allegations of misbehaviour and incompetence against the Chief Justice.

“First, the petition was submitted without supporting evidence or documentation to substantiate its claims. The allegations, including claims of panel reconstitution, issuance of practice directions, and purported constitutional breaches by the Chief Justice, were found to be unsupported by evidence.

“The petitioner failed to demonstrate any factual basis or provide credible documentation to substantiate these claims. Second, the processes and practices cited by the petitioner, such as the Chief Justice’s administrative responsibilities under the Courts Act, were found to be consistent with the law and established practices,” part of the statement reads.