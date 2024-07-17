Professor Prince Boateng inducted as 11th Principal of Ada College of Education amidst 15th congregation ceremony

By Paul Mamattah

The Ada College of Education (ADACOE) has officially inducted Professor Prince Boateng, into office as the 11th Principal of the college.

This momentous occasion coincided with the institution’s 15th congregation and the launch of its 60th-anniversary celebrations.

During the ceremony, a total of 248 professional teachers were presented with their graduation certificates. Among the graduates, 155 were male and 93 were female, all ready to contribute their expertise to the educational sector.

The impressive batch of graduates comprised 55 individuals, who achieved first-class honours, 131 with second-class upper division, 55 with second-class lower division, and 7 with third class. The diverse range of academic achievements reflects the dedication and commitment of the students throughout their studies.

While, Obuade Kofu Torgbli, was adjudged the Overall Best student, Kate Akosua Markwei, was adjudged the Best Female student.

The Principal was decorated with the official robe, sat him three times on the chair and presented him with the Colleges of Education statutes and mace.

In a speech, the new Principal, Professor Prince Boateng, stated his preparedness to make Ada College of Education one of the best teacher training institutions in the country.

“We shall ensure that we remain and maintain our focus on inculcating in our students, the requisite academic abilities, professional competencies, and moral values for teaching at the basic school level for the physical, social and economic advancement of this country. He stated.

During the ceremony, Professor Boateng urged graduating students to consider themselves as change agents as they transition into professional teachers.

Emphasizing the importance of compassion, curiosity, and awareness, Professor Boateng underscored the need for students to be globally aware and culturally sensitive in their interactions.

Encouraging students to be proactive in addressing environmental issues and promoting kindness over personal gain, he stressed the significance of ethical decision-making based on the Rotary Club four-way test.

Professor Boateng therefore advised the graduates to give back to their alma mater and transform negative experiences into positive ones, contributing to the growth and development of the college.

He called on students to be excellent ambassadors of Ada College of Education, shining brightly in their future endeavours and embodying the values of compassion, integrity, and wisdom in their professional and personal lives and congratulated all graduating students on this significant milestone.

In her remarks, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, praised the appointment of Professor Prince Boateng as the new Principal of Ada College of Education.

She emphasized Professor Boateng’s dedication to academic excellence and innovative leadership, expressing confidence in his ability to bring positive changes and advancements to the institution.

The MP reiterated that the community is unified in support of Professor Boateng, with high hopes for a tenure marked by profound achievements and educational success.

While congratulating Prof. Boateng, we believe that his ability to acknowledge and appreciate the transitional challenges that come with the demands for panty of prestige, improved infrastructure, robust governance systems, and general promotion of staff welfare will be the key critical success factors that should claim his utmost attention.

On his part, the Acting Director-General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, (GTEC) Professor Amed Jinapor Abdulai, expressed confidence in the abilities of Professor Prince Boateng during the investiture ceremony at the 15th congregation of Ada College of Education saying; GTEC believes that Professor Boateng’s dedication, commitment, and professionalism will enable him to tackle the challenges faced by the college, build upon the achievements of his predecessors, and elevate Ada College of Education to a standard of excellence in teacher education, not only in Ghana but also on a global scale.

The Commission has pledged unwavering support to Professor Boateng and is committed to collaborating closely with him to realize the vision for the college.

Professor Amed Jinapor Abdulai, was hopeful that under the leadership of Professor Boateng, he would motivate and guide the college towards new levels of enduring success and accomplishment. The Commission wishes him, his management team, and Ada College of Education prosperity and triumph in all their future endeavours.

The Ada College of Education is one of the fifteen Science and Technical Colleges of Education, which is situated at Ada Foah, in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Established in 1965, the College has grown from strength to strength and from an initial handful of students to a College population of over 1000 students.

The college currently runs Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes in primary and junior high schools (JHS), which include Science, Mathematics, Vocational Skills (Home Economics related, clothing and textiles), Visual Arts, Technical Skills and Agricultural Science.