Equitane announces the creation of Pan-Africa Protein company

Equitane is proud to announce its ambitious plans to establish the Pan-Africa Protein Company (PAPCO). This landmark initiative aims to revolutionise protein production across Africa, enhancing food security, reducing imports, and creating a robust value chain that promises significant socio-economic benefits.

Africa faces a severe shortage of protein, particularly in poultry products. More than 250 million people in Africa are undernourished, which includes more than 55 million kids.

PAPCO aims to bridge this gap by producing high-quality protein products ensuring that the growing population has access to affordable and nutritious food. By increasing local production, PAPCO will significantly reduce Africa’s reliance on imported food products, enhancing food sovereignty and resilience against global supply chain disruptions.

The project will generate substantial employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly. Across the value chain, PAPCO will create more than 10,000 jobs, particularly in rural areas. This initiative will foster skill development, youth entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment, further stimulating economic growth.

Africa currently spends approximately $78 billion annually on food imports. By boosting local production, PAPCO will help conserve foreign exchange and reduce import costs, contributing to economic stability and growth. The establishment of a fully integrated value chain ensures efficiency, quality control, and sustainability.

The project’s holistic approach promotes balanced nutrition, reducing infant and maternal mortality rates. It will also support infrastructure development, such as improved logistics, storage facilities, and cold chains, enhancing overall food distribution networks.

PAPCO represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform the protein landscape in Africa. By leveraging local resources and fostering innovation, we are committed to providing high-quality protein products that meet international standards, while simultaneously empowering local communities and supporting sustainable development.

Dr Ananda Raj, CEO of PAPCO Protein Business at Equitane

At Equitane, we are dedicated to fostering progress through smart investments and sustainable practices. Our mission is to drive economic and social growth by creating jobs, training young people, and assisting governments in achieving their national development goals. This philosophy underpins our commitment to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that our projects contribute to a greener, more equitable world.

The first phase of PAPCO’s implementation will begin in Benin. The project will create rural employment opportunities and foster small farmer development by providing access to quality feed, vaccines, and medicines. Following the successful implementation in Benin, PAPCO plans to expand its operations to Nigeria, Rwanda, Togo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon by 2027, with further expansions across Africa in subsequent phases.