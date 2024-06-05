Political campaigns: The role of campaign songs in the electoral process

By Ramat Bashiru

Campaign songs have long been a staple of political movements, serving as rallying cries that encapsulate a candidate’s message and energize supporters. From Nacees’s Onaapo for the National Democratic Congress to Nana is winner by Daddy Lumba projects the pivotal role music plays in shaping political narratives.

This article explores the multifaceted influence of campaign songs on voter decisions, examines the varied investments in these musical endeavors by different political parties, and delves into the advantages and disadvantages of musicians who align themselves with political parties and analysis of political communication experts.

Political campaign songs do more than entertain; they encapsulate the essence of a candidate’s message in a format that is easily digestible and memorable. Music, by its very nature, has the ability to evoke emotions, create a sense of unity, and reinforce ideologies.

According to Professor Alidu Seidu, the head of political science department at the University of Ghana., these songs infuse rallies with energy and enthusiasm, amplifying messages and mobilizing voters to rally behind a party.

“What music can do is to energize the base of campaigns. One of the functions of political parties is to mobilize and keep the support base and provide an avenues for socialization within the political context. One of the ways to do this by campaigning and providing campaign songs that the people can relate to. These songs are also forms of communication where the policies and messages of flag bearers are communicated to voters.

They also speaks to the achievements and the personality of a party’s candidate. These songs resonate with the youthful voter population and influences their actions. If we take campaign songs out of the electoral process, it will make it so dull and boring,” he explained.

Campaign songs leverage the emotional power of music to create a connection between the candidate and the electorate. This connection can be pivotal in swaying undecided voters. “Music activates the emotional centers of the brain,” explains Professor Alidu Seidu.

“When voters feel emotionally connected to a campaign, they are more likely to remember the candidate and the core messages of the campaign.”

For instance, Mahama’s “Onaapo” and “Nana is a winner” not only energized base, but also resonated with themes of fulfillment and promise, reinforcing his message of hope and change.

Over the years, politicians have utilized campaign songs to promote their candidates and outline their policy agenda. But how do voters connect to these songs? Voters often find themselves swayed by the strategic influence of these songs, particularly when delivered by their favorite artists. For some, it’s just about the melody.

“Sometimes, I just like the melody of these songs to the extent that I often listen to it but it does not influence my decision though.” Francis Mensah stated.

“As for me when the song is coming from my favorite artists I will vote for that political party.” Another voted also indicated.

The extent to which political parties invest in campaign songs varies significantly. Some parties recognize the value of a well-crafted campaign anthem and allocate substantial resources to produce professional and catchy tunes. Others, however, may view such investments as superfluous or less critical compared to other campaign strategies.

The National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party in Ghana has historically invested heavily in campaign songs. For example, Mahama’s 2020 campaign song became synonymous with his message of looking forward to a better future.

Similarly, the NPP’s Nana is a winner campaign utilized a mix of contemporary and classic hits to appeal to a broad demographic.

“Campaign songs can significantly amplify a candidate’s visibility and readability,” notes campaign strategist Rachel Turner. “A well-chosen song can transcend language and cultural barriers, making it a powerful tool in the political arsenal.”

In contrast, some parties opt for a more minimalist approach. The Green Party in various countries often prioritizes grassroots campaigning and may not invest heavily in campaign songs. This approach can be attributed to limited resources or a strategic focus on different forms of voter engagement, such as social media outreach and community events.

“While music is a powerful tool, it’s not the only way to connect with voters,” says Mark Awusi, youth organizer for PNC. “Our focus is on direct voter contact and issue-based campaigning, which we believe resonates more deeply with our base.”

Television presenters who interview artists involved in creating campaign songs often have unique insights into the intersection of music and politics.

These interviews can highlight the advantages and disadvantages artists face when aligning themselves with political movements.For many artists, contributing to a political campaign can significantly boost their visibility and align them with causes they are passionate about.

“Performing for a campaign can introduce artists to new audiences and reinforce their public image as socially conscious individuals,” explains Kwame Dadzie Joy Prime’s TV presenter.

However, this alignment is not without its risks. Artists may face backlash from fans who do not share their political views. “Supporting a political candidate can be polarizing, Artists risk alienating a portion of their fan base, which can impact their career in unpredictable ways.”

A notable example is Nacee, who faced both praise and criticism when he publicly endorsed the National Democratic Congress. While his involvement drew significant attention and energized younger voters, it also sparked backlash from some conservative fans.” Kwame Dadzie noted.

Political communication experts underscore the strategic importance of campaign songs within the broader context of a campaign’s communication strategy. According to Professor Kobby Mensah a political marketing strategist at the University of Ghana Business School, “Campaign songs are a form of narrative framing.

They help construct a candidate’s identity and communicate core values in a manner that is both accessible and engaging.” Campaign songs influences voters, the final decision of voting, especially the youthful voter population. The songs makes it easy for voters to recall a particular party’s message.”

Campaign songs contribute to the narrative framing by encapsulating the core themes of a candidate’s campaign.

“The right song can capture the spirit of a campaign, distilling complex political messages into simple, emotionally resonant lyrics and melodies,” says Professor Kobby Mensah. This narrative framing is crucial in a crowded media landscape where voters are bombarded with information.”

As political campaigns become increasingly digital, the role of campaign songs is evolving. Social media platforms and streaming services offer new avenues for distributing campaign music, reaching voters in more personalized and targeted ways.

“The digital age has transformed how campaign songs are disseminated,” notes Professor Alidu Seidu. “Candidates can now release music directly to platforms like Spotify, Tiktok and YouTube, reaching millions of voters instantly.”

Campaign songs remain a powerful tool in the political campaign toolkit, capable of influencing voter decisions through emotional resonance and memorable messaging. While the investment in these musical endeavors varies among political parties, the strategic use of campaign songs can significantly enhance a candidate’s visibility and readability.

The experiences of TV presenters and the insights of political communication experts highlight the multifaceted impact of campaign music, from boosting an artist’s profile to framing a candidate’s narrative.

As campaigns continue to evolve in the digital era, the harmonious interplay between music and politics is poised to remain a key element in shaping electoral outcomes.