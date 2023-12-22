Nsawam-Adoagyiri: NPP executives allegedly abandon office to prevent Hayford from submitting forms

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency executives in Nsawam-Adoagyiri on Friday morning abandoned the party office to prevent one of the potential parliamentary aspirants, Hayford Siaw, from submitting his nomination forms after completing all requirements.

Supporters of the Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority who on Wednesday, December 20 went to the party constituency office to pick nominations for him to contest the party’s primaries were denied access to the forms before proceeding to the Regional party headquarters in Koforidua for the forms.

On Friday, Hayford Siaw together with his supporters made up of constituency youth organizers and delegates in the Constituency were left disappointed when they met an open empty constituency office with chairs when they went to submit their nominations.

Neither the Constituency party Chairman, his deputy, secretary, the chairperson of the constituency elections committee nor members were at the office to receive the forms even though they were duly notified.

A well-determined Hayford Siaw who described the situation as an obstruction to prevent him from participating in the parliamentary primaries in a Citi News interview said he will head to the regional party headquarters in Koforidua to submit his nomination forms.