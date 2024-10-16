NHIS covers four major mental health disorders from November

Starting November 1, 2024, subscribers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Ghana, will be able to access free medical services for four key mental health disorders: Depression Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety Disorder, and Schizophrenia Disorder.

This announcement was made by Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), in a statement confirming the expansion of the NHIS benefit package.

The initiative, which includes outpatient services and initial acute hospitalisation, will be available at all NHIS-accredited facilities across the country.

However, the services will remain free of charge at Ghana’s specialised mental health care hospitals, such as Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, and Pantang Psychiatric Hospital. Additionally, psychiatric units in some general hospitals will also offer these services.

This expansion is aimed at improving access to mental health care in a country where specialised mental health hospitals are few. It forms part of the government’s broader national strategy to bridge mental health care gaps and advance the delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The NHIA highlighted that the stigma surrounding mental illness often discourages individuals from seeking help. By integrating mental health services into the NHIS, the government aims to encourage early diagnosis and treatment, preventing more severe mental health conditions.

“This bold initiative ensures that mental health services, which are critical to the well-being of our population, are readily accessible to every Ghanaian. It removes financial and geographical barriers, allowing more people to seek the care they need,” the statement said.

Over the past year, the NHIS has added several important services to its benefits package, including family planning services, and diagnosis and treatment of four childhood cancers—Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Burkitt Lymphoma, Retinoblastoma, and Wilms Tumour.

The four childhood cancers covered by the Scheme accounted for about 60 per cent of all childhood cancers. The Scheme has also made provision for dialysis.

Govt adds Four Mental health diseases to NHIS benefits package effective November 1, 2024.

The government has expanded the benefit package of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include four mental health conditions.

These are Depression Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety Disorder and Schizophrenia Disorder.

Implementation of this significant addition will take effect from November 1, 2024.

Coverage includes outpatient services and the initial acute hospitalisation stage.

By this initiative, NHIS subscribers can access these essential services from any NHIS-accredited facility.

However, these services remain free of charge at the country’s specialised mental health care hospitals.

The addition is to improve access to mental health care given that the country has only a few specialised mental health hospitals, primarily the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, and the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital. Additionally, some general hospitals have psychiatric units.

This bold initiative ensures that mental health services, which are critical to the well-being of our population, are readily accessible to every Ghanaian.

It removes financial and geographical barriers, allowing more people to seek the care they need.

It is part of a broader national strategy aimed at addressing mental healthcare gaps and accelerating the delivery of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Mental Health coverage under NHIS also encourages early diagnosis and treatment of mental health issues, which can prevent more severe conditions.

Mental health is not solely about severe conditions such as madness; it also encompasses mild to moderate psychological disorders such as fear, stress, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and various sleep disorders that can escalate into serious mental illness if early care is not provided.

The NHIA has noted that the stigma surrounding mental illness often deters individuals from seeking help. Many with conditions that could lead to serious mental health issues may hesitate to visit specialised hospitals, where care is free, or may find it unaffordable at private facilities, resulting in inadequate care and widening the access gap—an outcome contrary to the principles of UHC.

The inclusion of this service in the NHIS benefit package will ensure that such services are mainstreamed within the general healthcare system.

By integrating mental health care into the NHIS, the government hopes to provide a lifeline for individuals suffering from these conditions, enabling them to access necessary treatments without barriers.

The NHIA is committed to continually improving the NHIS to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the population. The expansion to include mental health services is part of a broader package of recent enhancements to the scheme.

Over the past year, the NHIS has added several important services to its benefits package, aligning with the government’s vision for a comprehensive healthcare system that leaves no one behind.

Notable additions include family planning services, which are crucial for promoting reproductive health and reducing maternal mortality rates, as well as coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of four childhood cancers—Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Burkitt Lymphoma, Retinoblastoma, and Wilms Tumour, which account for about 60 per cent of all childhood cancers. Provision has also been made for dialysis under the scheme.

The NHIA emphasises the importance of prevention as a cornerstone of healthcare and better health outcomes, informing the addition of free annual health screenings for all Ghanaians aged 18 and above.

Our goal is to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their economic status or where they live, and we are on track to achieve this agenda.