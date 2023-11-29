Major 2Politics

NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Yarboi

Some aggrieved supporters of Michael Nii Yarboi, a disqualified aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Odododiodioo Constituency have vandalised the head office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra.

The angry supporters heaped refuse in front of the party’s head office and blocked the road slowing traffic. Some of the supporters also threw bricks at the party head office, damaging some windows of the building.

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress in a statement issued on Wednesday disqualified Michael Nii Yarboi from contesting in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo Constituency.

The decision was based on a report submitted by the Special Committee assigned to investigate the violence that occurred at Odododiodioo Constituency during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants held on October 13, 2023.

An eyewitness who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity said “According to them, they want an MP called Don and they have taken him out of the contest. Meanwhile, he is the one who has been helping the community for a very long time. Especially sending the youth in the community to school. They said he is sponsoring almost 13 or 18 students in university and SHS, so he is the one they want and not the other two because the other two according to them are incompetent.”

Games at NDC headquarters as thugs raid office holding financial details

Aggrieved NPP supporters in Aowin set party office on fire over constituency elections
Financial rot revealed at NDC headquarters

“One was given the nod as an assemblyman but couldn’t fulfil his promises and was given another chance to be a secretary but left the country for abroad and was back to seek the MP position. And the second one was an MP for Amasaman, and he couldn’t fulfil his promises there and wants to come to this constituency to make amends.”

Meanwhile, the police have moved in to calm the situation.

