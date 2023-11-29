Adwoa Safo ‘fumes’ over reshuffling of parliament committees

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been caught on camera on the floor of parliament, visibly angry over what is believed to be the yet-to-announced reconstitution of committees of parliament.

This, according to GhanaWeb’s parliamentary correspondent, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, is being informed by the change in leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

She explains that while the list and the announcement of the new restructuring is yet to be made public, the Dome-Kwabenya MP has openly showed her disagreement with, perhaps, portions of the new arrangements.

This, she added, is because the MPs have copies of what the new constitution of the parliamentary committees are, and this could be the reason she was so incensed on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

“Following the reshuffling of the Minority Leader, there is usually a re-composition of the committees in parliament… it has delayed for sometime but the House will soon announce members of the committees.

“The MPs have copies and that is what Adwoa Safo has seen and is fuming,” she reported.

Parliament is also in its last day of debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy as presented to the House by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.