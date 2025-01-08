NCA Director-General, Joe Anokye sacks himself

Dr Joe Anokye, the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), has sacked himself, by writing to inform industry players in the telecommunication sector of his decision to proceed on terminal leave effective yesterday, Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

In his notice letter, Dr Anokye, indicated that his decision to step aside and hand over to his two deputies, is based on the ongoing transition from the Akufo-Addo administration to the incoming John Mahama Administration.

Asaaseradio’s news portal, mentioned that Anokye’s decision was contained in a letter dated Monday, January 6, 2025, and copied to 13 Chief Executive Officers of various sector players.

They are the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Ghana, Accra; the Managing Director of AT Ghana, Accra; the Chief Executive Officer of Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) Limited, Accra; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Accra.

The rest are, the Chief Executive Officers of African Towers Limited, Accra; ATC Ghana, Accra; MainOne Company Limited, Accra; Comsys Ghana, Accra; SAT3, Accra; WACS, Accra; ACE, Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Telesol Limited, Accra, and the Chief Executive Officer of Helios Towers, Accra.

“I bring you compliments of the season and wish you a Happy New Year! Since 2017, I have been privileged to work with you as the Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA). During this time, you can attest that the communications industry has undergone a number of changes and also faced significant challenges which our collective hard work has surmounted”.

“I have been honoured to have you by my side working on numerous projects that have resulted in a Communications Industry that seeks to ensure Government, Investor and Consumer satisfaction. As you are also aware, the Government is transitioning, and with that, it is time for me to bow out as the Director General of the NCA,” Joe Anokye’s letter read.

“Prior to the appointment of a new Director General, I wish to officially inform you that I am embarking on my terminal leave effective 7 January 2025 and handing over to my two (2) Deputy Directors General.

“I trust you will accord them the same level of cooperation. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and collaboration and wish you the best,” the letter continued.