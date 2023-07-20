Man goes blind attempting to cry non-stop for 7 days to earn Guinness World Record

A Guinea-born influencer said he went temporarily blind in an attempt to obtain the Guinness World Record by crying non-stop for seven days in Nigeria. Tembu Ebere said he suffered headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face, and went partially blind for 45 minutes.

“I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing,” he told the BBC, adding he was intent on completing his cry-a-thon in spite of the challenges. Ebere has not applied to Guinness World Record so even if he reaches his target, it will not be an official record.

Ebere’s cry-a-thon is one of many Guinness World Records attempts from Nigeria after Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey broke the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual). The chef, who is also known as Hilda Baci, went viral across social media in May when she attempted to break the record that India’s Lata Tondon previously held.

Earlier this month, a Nigerian woman collapsed in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest massage, Vanguard reported. Joyce Ijeoma was hoping to achieve a 72-hour body massage on individuals but collapsed during her live coverage at the venue in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

She had done a total of 50 hours before the unfortunate incident, the report by Vanguard said. John Obot, a schoolteacher, would also be attempting to spend 140 hours reading classic literature aloud in September to promote reading culture in Nigeria.

Apart from Baci, other Nigerian women have also made the list of Guinness World Record holders with incredible feats. Nigerian dancer, dance instructor, fitness coach and choreographer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau broke the Guinness World Record for “Longest Dance Party” at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.

Nigerian Disc Jockey Oyinka Asu-Johnson professionally known as DJ Yin also broke the record for the longest Dj set in October 2021. DJ Yin broke the record by operating her set for 243 hours, and 30 minutes, at The Grill by Yanna, Ikoyi, Lagos.