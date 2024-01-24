Lordina Mahama hosts new year gathering, inspires Ampoma widows

Ampoma, within the Kintampo South Constituency, witnessed a heartfelt New Year get-together hosted by former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, for a group of widows.

The primary aim of the gathering was to inspire these widows to maintain hope despite their challenging circumstances.

Mrs. Mahama welcomed them, emphasizing that the event aimed not to dwell on their miseries but to celebrate the grace of witnessing another year.

Acknowledging the significance of gratitude in the new year, Lordina, wife of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the 2024 elections, urged the widows not to succumb to despair.

Instead, she encouraged them to prioritize self-care and the well-being of their children.

Reminding them that God works for our best interests, she advised against dwelling in sorrow over the loss of their husbands.

Mrs. Mahama further urged the widows to continue caring for themselves and their children, emphasizing their responsibility to society.

The event served as a meaningful opportunity for widows to come together, build bonds, interact with the former first lady, and find mutual encouragement in navigating the challenges that accompany widowhood.