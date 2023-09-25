Kenyan tycoon Julius Mwale to build multimillion-dollar medical city in Ghana

By Mfonobong Nsehe

Kenyan multimillionaire businessman Julius Mwale, the visionary founder of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC), is set to bring his dream of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure to Ghana as part of an ambitious African expansion strategy.

The initiative aims to provide accessible healthcare and boost regional medical tourism. This development was unveiled following a meeting between Mwale and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Mwale, whose business empire spans multiple industries, confirmed the multimillion-dollar deal to construct a state-of-the-art medical city in Ghana. This move comes on the heels of similar agreements in Botswana, Congo, and Sierra Leone.

The Kenyan tycoon, known for his commitment to transforming lives, stated: “We discussed expanding MMTC to Ghana with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.”

This groundbreaking move in healthcare infrastructure marks another milestone in Mwale’s remarkable career and further solidifies his commitment to improving the quality of life for people across Africa.

Mwale’s journey to success is a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen. He is the primary investor behind MMTC, a $2-billion community-owned sustainable metropolis with an extensive medical and technology complex in Butere Sub-County, Kakamega, Kenya. As he extends his visionary projects across Africa, MMTC is poised to reap the benefits of these endeavors.

MMTC, which employs an integrated smart city development approach, has already expanded into 12 African countries. By 2050, the company’s ambitious goal is to establish 18 smart cities and uplift 800 million people throughout the continent.

Mwale initially accumulated his wealth by establishing SBA Technologies Inc., a New York-based company specializing in secure platforms for mobile commerce and mobile banking.