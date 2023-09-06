Kenya boosts green revolution with Spiro

The Government of Kenya has proudly announced a groundbreaking partnership with Spiro, Africa’s leading electric motorbike manufacturer and clean energy provider. This monumental agreement is set to deploy over a million electric vehicles (EVs) throughout Kenya, highlighting the nation’s unwavering commitment to renewable energy and sustainable transportation.

Since its inception just over a year ago, Spiro has rapidly penetrated the African e-mobility market. With a presence in countries like Benin, Togo, Rwanda, and Uganda, the company has successfully introduced nearly 10,000 electric bikes. These EVs have cumulatively provided over 90 million km of eco-friendly travel, preventing over 5,000 tons of CO2 emissions.



Spiro’s vision goes beyond just transportation. With around 350 battery swapping and charging stations established across Africa, Spiro has pioneered the infrastructure for renewable energy in transportation. As a part of this fresh agreement with Kenya, Spiro is set to introduce an additional 3,000 battery charging and swapping stations, significantly enhancing the nation’s EV infrastructure.



“We are committed to enhancing our climate action by adopting low-carbon and efficient transportation systems through the application of innovations including clean, efficient, and sustainable energy technologies,” declared H.E. William Ruto, President of Kenya.



Jules Samain, CEO of Spiro, expressed, “Spiro is privileged to spearhead Kenya’s transformative shift towards environmental conservation. Our mutual vision of tackling the climate crisis, promoting public health, and enhancing the profitability of Boda Bodas propels this collaboration. Given the escalating fuel prices, the shift to EVs is both an environmental and economic necessity. Spiro’s electric bikes have already showcased their profitability for Boda Bodas, amplifying daily earnings substantially”.



Kenya’s dedication to green technology shines through this initiative. Transitioning from traditional internal combustion engine bikes to electric variants offers myriad benefits, especially pertinent for the “last mile” of travel. This change is poised to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and provide a sustainable solution for Kenya’s transportation challenges.



Jules Samain further elaborated on the energy autonomy facilitated by Spiro’s innovative battery technology, “With our batteries and locally produced energy in Kenya, we diminish the dependence on fossil fuels, fast-tracking Kenya’s journey towards energy independence”.



Spiro’s CMO, Dominique Nkurunziza, chimed in, “This is a defining moment in Kenya’s green transition. As an increasing number of people make the switch to EVs, we’re not merely reducing our carbon footprint but also fostering a healthier, more sustainable environment for the Kenyan people”.



In a strategic move to boost the local economy, Spiro has pledged to set up a manufacturing base in Kenya. This venture, in conjunction with the establishment of charging stations and the recruitment of service staff, is anticipated to create thousands of employment opportunities.