Ken Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart asks for ¢10m in damages

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has sued host of Onua TV’s Morning Show, Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart for defamation.

According to Mr. Ofori-Atta, Captain Smart during one of his shows alleged that he had taken a 10% share of the International Money Fund (IMF)’s $3 billion bailout for Ghana.

The Onua TV host is purported to have said, “Are you aware that Ken Ofori-Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF money? [For] Every loan we take he takes 10%”.

This, the lawyers for the Finance Minister argue portray Mr. Ofori-Atta as corrupt.

In a writ stating his demands, the Minister requested a “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant.”

Ministers should be sitting here – NPP Communicator ‘runs away’ from discussions about IMF deal

John Jinapor blows alarms on Ken Ofori-Atta
Swindled Pensioner Bondholders to resume picketing tomorrow
“We should not dwell on the past”; “economy is on path of revitalisation” – Ofori-Atta

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Captain Smart, whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against him.

Again, Captain Smart is to apologise and retract the statement made.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s request for a $3 billion bailout over three years to support the debt-ridden nation’s recovery has been approved.

The approval, which resulted in the immediate release of $600m marks the first stage of the transaction between Ghana and IMF.

Rejected Rasta brainiac part of Achimota school’s NSMQ team
If Agyinasare rejects our peace offer, ‘we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power’ – Nogokpo chiefs
Ministers should be sitting here – NPP Communicator ‘runs away’ from discussions about IMF deal
John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe
