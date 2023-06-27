Major 1Politics

James Gyakye Quayson retains Assin North seat

Provisional results trickling in from the Assin North constituency show the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, in a commanding lead in the by-election.

He is likely to be declared the winner after the Electoral Commission completes the necessary processes.

Mr. Quayson went into the race with two others: Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Provisional results from the 99 polling stations in Assin North show Mr. Quayson securing 57.4% of the votes (17,205) while the NPP’s Charles Opoku followed with 11,389 votes (42%).

Per the provisional results, the LPG’s Sefenu woefully trailed behind with a paltry 85 votes (0.028%).

Gyakye Quayson, who won the seat in the 2020 polls with 17,498 votes, was kicked out of Parliament for having dual citizenship prior to filing his nomination forms.

The Supreme Court subsequently ordered Parliament to expunge his name from its records. After declaring the seat vacant, the Electoral Commission was compelled to schedule a by-election in the constituency.

Unperturbed by the setback, the opposition NDC fielded Mr. Quayson for the by-election held today, June 27, 2023.

Pollsters had said the winner of the poll would win with a slim margin, but provisional results show Mr. Quayson cruising to a possible landslide victory.

Both the NDC and NPP have accused each other of vote buying and intimidation. Mr. Quayson is currently facing criminal charges after he was dragged to court by the State for allegedly holding dual citizenship.

