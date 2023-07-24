It’s a worry to us – Governor Addison on large volumes of Dollars kept in homes

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr Ernest Addison has said that the trend where large volumes of foreign currencies especially dollars are kept in the homes is a worry to the central bank.

Asked whether the BoG was worried over a report that the immediate past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Madam Cecilia Dapaah had kept large volumes of foreign cash in her bedroom, while speaking at the 113th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference in Accra on Monday, July 24, Dr Addison said “It is a worry to all of us but it is matter in court so there is not much to say about it.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has placed Madam Abana Dapaah under arrest on Monday, July 24.

She is being interrogated by officers of the OSP, a statement said.

“At 11:55 GMT on 24th July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22nd July 2023 was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses regarding large amounts of money and valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence. Ms Dapaah is being questioned by authorized officers of the OSP,” the OSP said in the statement.

In her resignation letter, Madam Dapaah said “I intend to cooperate fully with all the state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts.”

“I have no doubt that at the end of the processes it will be established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations,” she further said.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah was said to have kept $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis at home.

These monies were allegedly stolen by two house helps, for which they are standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court.

She had earlier indicated that there were inconsistencies with the facts and the public reports.

She, therefore, insisted in her resignation letter that the figures put out in the public domain do not correctly reflect what she and her husband submitted to the police in their statement.

The former lawmaker, however, admits she understands the import of such stories around someone of her stature.

“I am resigning, therefore, because I do not want such a matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”