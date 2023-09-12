BusinessMajor 2

Global Trading Survey: Unveiling the most and least popular trading times worldwide

razak.bawa
6 Min Read

Traders know that the difference between seizing an opportunity and missing out on a big trade can hinge on timing a trade’s execution.

To analyze global trading patterns, the experts at FOREX.com conducted a large-scale survey with 3,000 experienced traders, and uncovered the most popular and opportune times for executing trades.

Survey Key Findings:

  • The first hour of the trading day is the most favoured time to execute trades globally, across all asset classes, according to the survey results.
  • Traders with the most experience are most likely to trade in the first hour of the day, while those with under 10 years prefer the last hour of the trading day.
  • Forex traders were found to have an inclination towards the first hour of the trading day above the traders of all other asset classes.

The Most and Least Popular Trading Times

Trading timeframePercentage of traders (%) 
1st hour of the trading day35%
Last hour of the trading day30%
After the 1st hour but before lunch18%
After lunch but before the last hour16%

For the full survey results, please click here.

More Read

Global Trading Survey 2023: African traders’ most and least favoured trading times revealed

Across all asset classes, the first hour of the trading day emerges in the survey data as the most favoured time to execute trades globally. This preference holds true for traders dealing in equities, commodities, foreign exchange, and bonds.

Meanwhile, the period after lunch but before the last hour of the trading day is the least preferred time for trades among all asset classes, with only 16% of traders selecting this timeframe.

Regional Preferences

Regional focus1st hour of the trading dayAfter lunch but before the last hourAfter the 1st hour but before lunchLast hour of the trading day
Africa & Middle East33%18%21%28%
Asia/Pacific37%17%19%28%
Europe35%15%17%34%
North America34%16%18%32%

Traders active in Asia/Pacific markets are the most likely to place their trades in the first hour of the trading day, with 37% naming this time as their preferred time to trade. On the other hand, European traders display a significant preference for the last hour of the trading day, with 34% of their trades executed during this time.

Preferences by Trader Type

Preferred trading timeframe1st hour of the trading dayAfter lunch but before the last hourAfter the 1st hour but before lunchLast hour of the trading day
Intraday (e.g., minutes to hours)36%15%17%31%
Long-term (e.g., weeks to months)39%15%18%29%
Medium-term (e.g., days to weeks)34%17%20%29%
Other31%26%20%23%
Short-term (e.g., hours to days)35%16%19%30%

Long-term traders, whose preferred trading timeframe spans weeks to months, are more inclined to execute trades during the first hour of the trading day. This aligns with the broader global trend, where most traders, irrespective of the asset class traded, favour the initial hour for trade execution.

Preferences Based on Experience

Years of experience1st hour of the trading dayAfter lunch but before the last hourAfter the 1st hour but before lunchLast hour of the trading day
1 year or less36%17%17%30%
More than 1 year but less than 5 years34%18%19%29%
More than 10 years38%16%17%29%
More than 5 years but less than 10 years34%14%19%33%

Experience also appears to influence the timing of trades significantly. Traders with over 10 years of experience are most likely to trade in the first hour of the day, while those with 5 to 10 years of experience display a preference for the last hour of the trading day, with a notable aversion to trading after lunch but before the final hour.

Preferences Based on Asset Class

Preferred asset class1st hour of the trading dayAfter lunch but before the last hourAfter the 1st hour but before lunchLast hour of the trading day
Bonds33%18%20%30%
Commodities34%15%21%30%
Equities35%18%18%30%
Forex38%14%17%31%

Examining various asset classes, Forex traders were found to have an inclination towards the first hour of the trading day – 38% prefer this time for executing most of their trades. Additionally, FX traders are least likely to trade after lunch but before the last hour, suggesting a focus on early opportunities.

Michael Boutros, Senior Technical Strategist at FOREX.com, comments:

“Aside from the daily timing patterns, traders should also consider seasonal trends. For example, the holiday season might see reduced trading volumes and increased market volatility, presenting unique opportunities for risk-aware traders. Additionally, geopolitical events and economic indicators can create fluctuations in global markets, demanding cautious and strategic decision-making.”

“Diversification remains a cornerstone of successful trading. By spreading investments across various asset classes and geographies, traders can mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations. It also provides the flexibility to adapt to different time zones and take advantage of favourable trading hours in diverse regions.”

You Might Also Like

Global Trading Survey 2023: African traders’ most and least favoured trading times revealed

Share this Article
Previous Article Alan Kyerematen top aides who have abandoned ship after his withdrawal
Next Article Limited voters registration exercise: Jean Mensa, two other commissioners cited for contempt
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

G20 must urgently tackle global poverty with financial inclusion: deVere
Business
At the Africa Climate Summit, city leaders call for action and investment on climate and green jobs
Business
Ghana Reads Initiative marks International Literacy Day with focus on education for persons with disabilities
General Major 4
Ghana: Number of women interviewed in media for expertise declines
General Major 3
Lost your password?