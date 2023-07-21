Ghana’s Lands & Energy Ministers join UK government to talk industrial decarbonization

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor and the Minister for Energy, Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh, on Monday, July 17, 2023, joined the UK Minister of State for International Trade, Nigel Huddleston MP, and other Ministers at the UK-Africa Ministerial Roadshow on Industrial Decarbonization, which is currently taking place in London, United Kingdom, at the invitation of the UK government.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the industrial sector continued to be the second largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the world after power generation last year, contributing around nine gigatonnes of emissions to the global energy system.

Therefore, decarbonizing the industrial sector is essential to our effort to reach net zero, and President Akufo-Addo’s administration is still completely committed to doing so.

Samuel A. Jinapor shared Ghana’s experience with industrial decarbonization during a panel discussion with ministers from Mauritius and Ethiopia.

He focused particular on the mining industry, discussing our policies for energy-efficient mining practises, sustainable and responsible exploitation of mineral resources, the use of renewable energy sources and cutting-edge mining techniques, as well as responsible ecosystem management for climate action.

He also discussed potential in our mining sector with investors, including those in exploration, refinement, downstream production, and mine support services.

The Akufo-Addo government is steadfastly devoted to playing it part in the battle against climate change through efforts in mining, forestry, and land use, despite the fact that we are among the least responsible contributors to the problem.

In order to achieve net zero, Government will keep working with all stakeholders for the sustainable exploitation of our natural resources. Mining and sustainability do not have to coexist in conflict.