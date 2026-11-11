Ghana to host AU meeting on financial independence

Ghana will host African Union (AU) ministers and senior officials in Accra on Friday, November 13, 2026, for discussions on strengthening the continental body’s financial independence and reducing its reliance on external funding.

The 27th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Dedicated to Financing the Union will take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the meeting in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 11, saying the financing agenda formed part of ongoing institutional reforms aimed at improving the AU’s accountability and capacity to implement continental priorities.

“The financing of the African Union remains a central component of the ongoing institutional reform process aimed at strengthening the Union’s financial independence, accountability and capacity to implement its continental priorities,” the ministry said.

The statement said Kenya’s President, William Samoei Ruto, who serves as the AU Champion for Institutional Reform, had been leading efforts to advance the reforms.

The initiative seeks to improve the Union’s financial sustainability, reduce dependence on external funding and ensure predictable resources for its programmes and peace support operations.

The meeting is expected to bring together AU ministers of foreign affairs and finance, the leadership of the African Union Commission, and representatives of the Union’s organs and institutions.

Other participants will include representatives of Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms, AU special envoys and high-level panels, the United Nations, international partners and other stakeholders.