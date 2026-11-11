Bagbin sends $46,000 AKSA bribery allegations to Special Prosecutor

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has directed that allegations of a $46,000 payment involving members of the 2015 Energy Committee over the approval of the AKSA emergency power agreement be referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for investigation.

The allegations were raised by former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery, Asante Kwaku Berko.

The referral follows an internal administrative review undertaken by Parliament to establish the circumstances surrounding the consideration and approval of the agreement and identify those who participated in the relevant proceedings.

In a communication to the House on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Mr Bagbin said the review report and its supporting documents would be formally submitted to the OSP and other relevant investigative bodies to support further enquiries.

He also directed the Clerk to Parliament to preserve all parliamentary records, correspondence and documents relating to the consideration and approval of the AKSA agreement and make them available to investigators when required.

The Speaker said the internal review found no evidence that any Member of Parliament or Parliamentary Service staff received the alleged payments in connection with the approval of the agreement.

“The records and interviews examined did not yield evidence that any Member of Parliament or officer of the Parliamentary Service received the alleged payments in connection with the approval of the Agreement,” he said.

He cautioned, however, that the finding was limited to the information available to the review and did not establish whether the alleged payments were made or clear any individual who might have received them.

Mr Bagbin said the review could not determine those questions because investigators would need to examine financial transactions, communications and other evidence beyond Parliament’s reach.

“Those questions can only be examined by the appropriate law enforcement authorities through examination of financial transactions, communications and other evidence beyond the reach of Parliament. The review is therefore not the final word on this matter,” he said.

He stressed that the referral was necessary to ensure due process and that anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Speaker added that Parliament, as an institution responsible for holding others accountable, must uphold the highest standards of transparency, integrity and accountability.