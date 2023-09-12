GeneralMajor 3

Ghana: Number of women interviewed in media for expertise declines

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

The second round of the Ghana Women Expert Project survey found that the number of women interviewed in the Ghanaian media for their expertise has declined.

The survey, which tracked the number of women interviewed as experts on a wide range of topics, was conducted between February and May 2023. It found that only 12% of the experts interviewed by the media were women. This is a decline from the first round of the survey, which was conducted between February and June 2021, when 8.7% of the experts interviewed were women.

The survey was conducted by freelance journalists Nana Ama Agyemang Asante and Betty Kamkam-Boadu with support and funding from the City University of London’s Journalism Department.

It monitored four media outlets — Citi FM, Peace FM, Joy FM, and Morning Starr — for the period of four months. It found that the following trends:

● The number of women interviewed in the Ghanaian media for their expertise decreased by 6.6% in the second round of the survey.

More Read

Ghana Reads Initiative marks International Literacy Day with focus on education for persons with disabilities

Ghana did not play well against CAR – Yaw Preko
Uber launches audio recording feature in Ghana
African Fintech and Web3 leaders to convene at the Africa money and DeFi Summit in Ghana

● The ratio of male to female experts was 9 to 1.

● The total count of female experts on all shows was lower than the count of male experts on a single show.

● Although Joy SMS interviewed the highest number of male and female experts, Morning Starr allocated the most airtime to female experts with a total of 3 hours, 12 minutes, and 25 seconds

● Only 12% of the experts interviewed by the media were women.

● Only 113 out of the 936 experts interviewed during the period were women Female experts received less airtime with only 116 minutes and 4 seconds per week on all shows.

● Women experts were more likely to be interviewed about gender-related issues than about other topics.

The survey’s findings highlight the need for more media outlets to interview women for their expertise on a wider range of topics.

Call to Action:

● Make a concerted effort to increase the number of women interviewed for their expertise.

● Set targets for the number of women interviewed for their expertise.

● Create a pool of women experts who can be easily contacted for interviews.

● Train journalists on how to interview women experts effectively.

● Develop policies and procedures to ensure that women are fairly represented in their coverage.

You Might Also Like

Ghana Reads Initiative marks International Literacy Day with focus on education for persons with disabilities

Ghana did not play well against CAR – Yaw Preko

Uber launches audio recording feature in Ghana

African Fintech and Web3 leaders to convene at the Africa money and DeFi Summit in Ghana

Share this Article
Previous Article The Struggle for Dignity: Unraveling the ‘Luxury Tax’ on Sanitary Pads in Ghana
Next Article Ghana Reads Initiative marks International Literacy Day with focus on education for persons with disabilities
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

G20 must urgently tackle global poverty with financial inclusion: deVere
Business
At the Africa Climate Summit, city leaders call for action and investment on climate and green jobs
Business
Ghana Reads Initiative marks International Literacy Day with focus on education for persons with disabilities
General Major 4
Ghana: Number of women interviewed in media for expertise declines
General Major 3
Lost your password?