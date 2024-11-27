Ghana commemorates World AIDS Day with health walk and rally to promote HIV Awareness and self-testing

By Paul Mamattah

As part of activities to celebrate the 2024 World AIDS Day, the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET), in partnership with the Ghana AIDS Commission, Ghana Health Service, and other stakeholders have embarked on a AIDS Walk and Rally to combat the HIV and AIDS epidemic and to foster an inclusive response to the crisis.

The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about HIV Self-Testing (HIVST) and to promote understanding of the HIV and AIDS pandemic, encouraging individuals to take precautions to protect themselves and prevent infection.

The 10-kilolitre walk began at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at Circle and concluded at Osekan Park off John Atta Mills High Street in Accra Central. Participants traversed key streets of the capital and enjoyed an intensive aerobics session led by a fitness gym instructor to improve their health.

Through various placards, the walk preached against discrimination against HIV patients and encouraged the use of condoms for protection, getting tested for virus and seeking treatment.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to combating the HIV epidemic in the country, emphasizing that over 98% of Ghanaians remain HIV-negative.

He stressed the importance of keeping this percentage high while ensuring comprehensive care for those living with HIV.

Dr. Atuahene highlighted the fact that HIV is not an airborne virus, indicating that transmission requires intentional actions, primarily through unprotected sexual contact, as well as other means such as mother-to-child transmission and the use of contaminated sharps. “Only those who want to get HIV do get it,” he stated, underlining that individuals make conscious decisions that can lead to exposure.

He stated that the Commission is focused on promoting preventative measures and ensuring that individuals living with HIV have access to life-saving treatment and care services, all offered at no cost and called for community engagement, emphasizing that education and awareness are pivotal in reducing the stigma surrounding HIV testing and prevention.

“The health walk is not just a physical exercise, but a movement towards empowering Ghanaians with knowledge and resources to protect themselves and their communities,” he added.

Dr. Atuahene pointed out that the Ghana AIDS Commission will continue to advocate for responsible sexual health practices while providing free resources for HIV testing and treatment as part of its ongoing campaign to eliminate new infections and improve the quality of life for those affected by the virus.

The Programme Manager of the National AIDS and STI Control Programme at Ghana Health Servicr, Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo, stated that since the first HIV case was reported in 1986, the country initiated its first antiretroviral treatment in 2003, marking 20 years of therapy saying that despite significant progress, many people mistakenly believe that HIV is no longer a concern.

He disclosed that from January 2024 to September 2024, Ghana recorded 35,000 new HIV infections and nearly 900 deaths due to AIDS-related conditions.

Dr. Addo stated that currently, the nation sees about 17,000 new infections each year, with over 12,000 deaths reported last year alone, underscoring the ongoing reality of HIV.

He said that in light of World AIDS Day, NACAP and other stakeholders collaborated in the AIDS Walk and Rally to raise awareness about HIV, adding that the message reinforces that HIV is a real threat, urging individuals to protect themselves through abstinence, fidelity, and condom use stressing that the goal is to end HIV transmission and promote awareness on this significant day.

Dr. Addo noted that by 2030, the ambition is to reduce HIV and AIDS to a level of no longer being a public health crisis and encouraged Ghanaians to know their status, to seek for treatment, prevent HIV, and combat stigma and discrimination.

He calls for support for those living with HIV and emphasized the importance of love and acceptance in the fight against AIDS.

On his part, the President of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET) and Acting Chairman for the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund, Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, emphasized the ongoing threat of HIV and AIDS in the country, challenging the misconception that the disease has been eradicated.

Citing statistics from the Ghana AIDS Commission, he revealed that 12,500 individuals died from HIV-related complications last year. Furthermore, from January 2024 to September 2024 alone, there have been 35,000 new diagnoses, indicating that the epidemic is still prevalent.

Mr. Ortsin highlighted the urgent need for government support, pointing out that while there is a National AIDS Fund, it currently has no financial resources.

“All our efforts are presently reliant on the Global Fund,” he noted, warning that this funding source could eventually be depleted.

With over 250,000 people currently receiving treatment for HIV, he stressed the importance of establishing a well-resourced National HIV and AIDS Fund to ensure consistent access to medication and prevention initiatives.

Mr. Ortsin pleaded with the government to allocate funding to this national fund, which is crucial for helping Ghana meet global targets to eliminate HIV and AIDS by 2030.